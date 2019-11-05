Why SoftBank's risk-loving bets maybe what the world needs (and other top stories of the day)

Following the recent WeWork debacle, Japanese investment firm SoftBank is suddenly finding itself under scrutiny for its audacious bets on disruptive tech startups across the globe. Read more about how SoftBank looks at growth investing and why its audacious, risk-loving bets on disruptive tech startups may just be what the world needs in this special, in-depth piece by YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma.





Courtney Powell, COO, 500Startups

500 Startups is known to have created seven unicorns and has more than 66 companies valued at $100 million globally. Courtney Powell, the new COO of the VC fund, reveals to YourStory her thoughts on the Indian startup ecosystem.





‘Creators’ have emerged as a goldmine for global tech companies in India. After YouTube and TikTok, Instagram is launching new initiatives to unearth and engage with local talent, and help people turn their passions into livelihoods.





Making money is hard but managing it is not as tough, says 23-year-old Smriti Tomar, who started InvestoAsia, a fintech startup based on blockchain technology this year. Gurugram- and Hong Kong-based InvestoAsia aims to help retail investors to easily invest in international markets, especially in China and South Korea, which Smriti feels is currently a major difficulty.





Clinikk co-founders Bhavjot Kaur and Dr Suraj Baliga met in 2014 during the general election campaign.

Clinikk began as a platform for doctors to manage postoperative care but pivoted to address two pain points - primary healthcare and financial risk protection- marrying the two as part of its new offering.





27-year-old Manish Gurwani.

Though Manish Gurwani was born and brought up in the small town of Nohar, Rajasthan, his dreams were big. His aim of bringing about a positive change in the society led him to achieve an AIR of 18 in the 2017 UPSC exam.





A report by Azim Premji University’s Centre for Sustainable Employment and Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME) highlights that microenterprises can create gender equity and spur job growth if they scale up.





Sandeep Aggarwal, Founder, Droom

Online automobile for used vehicles Droom acquired Xeraphin Finvest to help it further strengthen its dedicated consumer and dealer credit marketplace. This acquisition announcement comes on the heels of the startup's plans to list itself on Nasdaq in 2020.





