Making a change - your startup fix for the week

By Team YS
4th Nov 2019
Exactly 11 years ago today, the United States elected its first African American President Barack Obama. He once said, “Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.” His perseverance and constant work for his fellow Americans made him a true ‘People’s President.’

 

Just like him, there are individuals in our society trying to make a change. Meet Randhir Kumar, whose edtech startup BasicFirst is out to create a country-wide e-learning empire to help students from all economic backgrounds. The startup provides live doubt-clearing sessions in nine vernacular languages.

 

We have more inspirational startup stories to boost your Monday! 


DC

Ratan Tata-backed Niki.ai aims to generate $1B from Bharat

Niki.ai-founders

Founded in May 2015 by four IIT-Kharagpur graduates, vernacular conversational platform Niki.ai has set its sights on Bharat. The AI-powered startup's virtual agent is handholding the next billion users and unlocking the potential of internet commerce in Tier II and III India.

Ikigai Law simplifies contracts involving blockchain and AI

Ikigai Law

Team Ikigai Law

From handling blockchain and crypto cases in the Supreme Court to drafting policies that can simplify future tech contracts, Ikigai Law works with engineers and designers to shape the law for a future in technology.

Vedalabs uses AI to help retailers grown business 

Vedalab

Founding team of Vedalabs

AI-powered retail analytics startup Vedalabs helps retailers move more inventory and make informed decisions through real-time, store-level insights on customer demographics and behaviour sourced from CCTV footage.

These NIT engineers made educational labs smarter

Labkafe

Aniket Thakur, Co-Founder, Labkafe

Kolkata-based Labkafe started by selling industrial lab products. A few years and a pivot later, the startup is focusing on providing smart tools for labs in educational institutions, and looking to clock Rs 24 crore revenue in FY20.

CoutLoot helps traditional offline businesses go online

CoutLoot

Team CoutLoot

With more than 3,75,000 sellers listing over 10 million products on its platform, CoutLoot streamlines online sales for small retailers. It enables them with facilities such as regional language chat and providing services like logistics, payments, cataloguing, and supply chain.

Manipur's Medilane is becoming Northeast's Uber for ambulances

Medilane

The healthcare services team of Medilane

Imphal-based startup Medilane provides on-demand healthcare services, focusing mostly on affordable home healthcare and medical transport services. The company was incorporated on June 14, 2017, and is currently operational in Manipur and Assam.

How High Street Essentials brings inclusivity to fashion

FabAlley

(L-R) Shivani Poddar and Tanvi Mallik

Noida-based fashion house High Street Essentials (HSE) was started in 2012 by two childhood friends Shivani Poddar and Tanvi Malik with fast fashion brand, FabAlley. In 2016 the duo launched Indya, an ethnic-fusion brand, in response to the growing demand for contemporary Indian wear.

Authors
Team YS

