From uncluttering India's matchmaking industry to Bengaluru Lit Fest - your weekend fix

From Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet to swiping on Tinder, a lot has changed about romance. What hasn't changed is our need for love and its effect on our lives. Meet Shalini Singh who was so inspired after finding her own love at 40 that she decided to help out singles from all over the world with her venture andwemet.com.





Targeting urban Indians aged 25 and above, the site was launched in January 2019, as Shalini explains, is dedicated to those “seeking a committed relationship by consciously investing time and effort to find a partner at their own behest”.





If you love books and literary events, don’t miss the Bangalore Literature Festival. Here are all the details from Srikrishna Ramamoorthy, one of the members of the founding team of the festival.





Who can forget the scene in the TV series Sex and the City where Carrie Bradshaw and Miranda share cupcakes and talk about their problems? And now that the iconic bakery is in Bengaluru, what can we expect? Zonu Reddy tells us what she and her co-founder Nishchay Jayeshankar, have planned for India.





Iman Allana

Fashion maverick and entrepreneur Iman Allana, in a conversation with YSWeekender, reveals her daily skin-care regime, what fashion means to her and how her company is combining Indian pop culture and beauty aesthetics.





Ganesha Waddar with rock-climbing enthusiasts

Karnataka has something to offer every kind of traveller. And when it comes to adventure sports, it is certainly a hotspot. Any adrenaline seeker would, by now have tried bouldering in Hampi, etc. But here’s a lesser-known place that offers a challenging sport - rock climbing in Badami!





Do you enjoy reading books by Robin Sharma and Eckhart Tolle? Do you admire Bill and Melinda Gates? Do you believe that loss of self-worth is the worst thing that can happen to you? If so, meet Dr Simal Soin, Founder, Aayna, who feels the same way. Simal worked for six years at St. Johns Institute of Dermatology, London and Addenbrookes Hospital, Cambridge.





