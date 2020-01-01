Stepping into 2020 – a new year, a new decade, and new goals to achieve

Happy New Year!

2019 feels like a different era already.





We are now officially in 2020 – a new year, the beginning of a new decade – with fresh memories and success stories, new opportunities, new goals or a chance to finish the old ones, revel in new joys, and so much more.





But, new beginnings can also be a frightening prospect for some. If the last one year – or 10 – did not feel like you achieved a lot, don't worry because it is never too late.

First impressions, great beginnings and the right first step, while wonderful, can also be terrifying. Trust us, we know. Even the slightest chance of failure can shatter a lot of people, and so, many of us choose to not take chances and to stick to 'what we know'. But this year, take a leap of faith!





If it doesn't work the first time, or the second, or even the third, trust us, it will work once. After all, once is all you need. Just take one step at a time, and remember, 2020 can be your year.





Here's to new beginnings!





This year, YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma conducted a series of high-impact interviews, where entrepreneurs and industry leaders stressed on a few things. While it is a great time to be an entrepreneur in India, it is also important to learn from your mistake and move forward.





A large young population and increasing internet penetration have made India the top gaming market among emerging economies. From the meteoric rise of fantasy sports to the growth of small-town players, 2019 was, quite literally, a game-changer. Now, 2020 is poised to be a key year for the industry with the rise of social gaming apps and cloud-based gaming services to cheaper AR/VR headsets, etc.





YourStory is proud to announce the launch of its annual 100 Emerging Voices of 2019, powered by Amazon Web Services. It is our compilation of emerging thought leaders, whose thoughts and opinions mattered to our readers in 2019, and whose voices, we believe, will gain prominence in 2020 and beyond.





Prashanth Susarla, Co-founder and CTO of Unilodgers

In this week’s Techie Tuesday, we tell you about Prashanth Susarla and his journey, including stints at OATSystems Software, Andale, and Microsoft. Now, as the Co-founder and CTO of Unilodgers, he helped PayU grow from a Rs 12,500 crore business to a Rs 60,000 crore business.





In a series of high-impact interviews this year conducted by YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, top execs from these enterprises explained why there is an increasing focus on empowering employees.





Indian startups are fast creating disruptive tech-based solutions and looking to scale their business in their addressable markets. They are stressing on product innovation, utilisation and defensibility, market potential, scalability of the solution, clarity of the revenue models, and more.





Tracecost team

Founded in 2019, Delhi-based startup Tracecost’s cloud-based automated project management solution helps stakeholders to ensure faster delivery of projects. With the help of the Tracecost software, project owners can unobtrusively collect metadata and look at how different team members are doing their jobs.





