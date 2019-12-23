Dream big – your startup fix for the week

Meet Mayank Tewari and Prerit Srivastava, batchmates and roommates at IIT-Kharagpur, who promised that they would build a startup together one day.

By Team YS
23rd Dec 2019
Actor Christopher Reeve once said, “So many of our dreams at first seem impossible, then they seem improbable, and then, when we summon the will, they soon become inevitable.”


Truly, no dream out of your reach if you will it to reality. Meet Mayank Tewari and Prerit Srivastava, batchmates and roommates at IIT-Kharagpur, who promised each other that they would build a startup together one day.


And in 2018, a decade after this promise, the two finally fulfilled their dream and set up blockchain startup Streamsource. Headquartered in New York, it also has an Indian offshoot in Gurugram. This year, the startup raised $1 million in funding from venture capital firm Accel in January. 


Streamsource


For more inspiration, we have a bouquet of startup stories for you this Monday.

Why 2 brothers chose farming and are now making Rs 15 Cr

Agriplast farmers

Brothers Shashank and Abhishek Bhatt decided to make farming their career and empower farmers in rural India along the way.

Two professionally qualified brothers chose to take up farming in 2011. Starting with an investment of Rs 1 lakh, they now make Rs 15 crore revenue. The Lucknow-based duo also runs Agriplast, which aims to create agripreneurs by training farmers in modern farming technologies.


How an ex-KPMG exec is solving payments for credit-starved merchants

Zerone

The Zerone Team

Bengaluru-based Zerone provides SoftPOS, a software that converts mobile phones into valid POS devices, and also allows small merchants to avail low-cost credit based on their payment data.


Zwende aims to be the Flipkart of niche ecommerce startups

Zwende

Founders of Zwende - Sujay Suresh and Innu

Bengaluru-based Zwende is a curated online marketplace for handcrafted products. In a year, the team has over four billion SKUs and a clientele that includes actors Taapsee Pannu and Sruthi Hariharan.


This ex-Google employee is digitising co-operative credit societies in Kerala

Startup Bharat, Kred

Team Kred at the Barclays Accelerator Programme

Backed by Barclays and Techstars, Kochi-based KRED is providing digital solutions and enabling co-operative credit societies to operate like modern digital banks.


Why this entrepreneur launched a medtech startup after his family business was sold

Ankit Kedia

Ankit Kedia, the Founder of Caremont, wants to bridge the gaps in the medtech and heathtech fields.

Launched in 2019, Bengaluru-based Caremont is a medtech startup that began by importing medical devices and now aims to design, manufacture, and distribute healthcare equipment.


Investor turned entrepreneur’s logistics startup streamlines operations for 500 businesses

Freightwalla

Freightwalla Team

Freightwalla is an intelligent digital freight forwarder providing instant quotations for ocean freight, real-time tracking, and digital solutions to streamline logistics operations.


With 100 pc YoY growth, how Superhero Toystore cracked the pop-culture market

Superhero Toystore

Devesh Chhabria, Co-Founder, Superhero Toystore.

Entrepreneurs Devesh Chhabria and Namit Gvalani started the Superhero Toystore in 2014 to cater to the rising market for pop culture merchandise in India. A few years down the line, their ecommerce business has managed to break even, and achieve profitability as well.


Authors
Team YS

