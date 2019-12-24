What lies ahead for ecommerce in India (and other top stories of the day)

The Indian ecommerce industry is worth billions of dollars and has the potential for exponential growth, but there are some obstacles ahead.





This growth has been facilitated by established players like Flipkart and Amazon, an internet user base of nearly $500 million, a horde of consumers comfortable with the concept of online shopping, and lastly, enabling policies from the government.





In 2020, the sector is likely to see challenges in policy even as it marches ahead to explore newer categories and ways to increase the appeal of online shopping.





The coming year will bring one of the sector's biggest challenges to the forefront – the new ecommerce policy, which is still in the consultation stage. No headway has been made in terms of its implementation though, initial signals reveal that it might not be very positive for the industry.





The travel-tech market is all poised to cross the $9 billion market size by 2025. And, startups in this area, led by a breed of young founders and innovators do not believe in playing by the rules; they have already taken the industry by storm with their out-of-the-box ideas. From customised vacations and hostel facilities to bridge the gap between travel agents and suppliers, these 10 Indian startups are disrupting the travel space.





Asha Shekhar, Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, Coca-Cola India and South-West Asia, talks about her role in the company, the latest trends in the sector, and why mentorship and training are imperative for women to move ahead.





Oyo CEO India and South Asia Rohit Kapoor

Oyo Hotels and Homes will increase its presence in Rajasthan and is targeting to grow to 40,000 rooms by the end of next year. At present, the company has a network of 1,500 hotels and nearly 22,000 rooms.





From Dimple Parmar who launched ‘Love Heals Cancer’ to raise awareness about the disease after she lost her husband, to acid attack survivor Lakshmi Agarwal whose story of strength and perseverance has inspired the nation, SocialStory brings you our top 10 picks from our Monday Motivation series of 2019.





Recykal is organising the fragmented waste management sector with a cloud-based solution that improves real-time visibility for all stakeholders. The Hyderabad-based startup is chasing a $100-billion market opportunity.





TC Joseph, Founder, Dolphin Rubber Industries

Started in 1995, TC Joseph's Dolphin Rubber Industries makes eco-friendly rubber floor mats, rubberised polypropylene mats and rubber runners, and hollow, roll, stair, cotton, coir and jute mats and rugs. Here's how it was built.





Sheetal with her daughter Samara

The Mumbai-based startup, The Pretty Geekly offers card games that help reinforce STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math) concepts in a way that appeals to children.





