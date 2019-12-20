[Funding alert] Lenskart raises $231M from SoftBank Vision Fund II

By Sujata Sangwan
20th Dec 2019
Faridabad-based eyewear solutions startup Lenskart is raising $231 million (Rs 1,645 crore) from SVF II Lightbulb, a Cayman Islands-based entity that appears to be an investment vehicle of Softbank Vision Fund (SVF), according to RoC filings accessed by YourStory.


As per the filings, the company has issued 22,976,465 compulsorily convertible cumulative Series G preference shares to SoftBank Vision Fund II Lightbulb (Cayman) Limited at a nominal value of Rs 2 and premium of Rs 713.95 on December 12 for a total amount of Rs 16,450,000,116.


With this funding, the company valuation is said to be at $1.5 billion, according to media reports.


Lenskart has already been in discussions with SoftBank Vision Fund this year to raise a funding of $350 million at a potential valuation of $1 billion and upwards.


This September, Mumbai-based private equity firm Kedaara Capital also infused Rs 392 crore ($55 million) in Lenskart as part of its Series F funding, at an estimated valuation of Rs 8,200 crore ($1.15 billion).


With the funding, Lenskart expanded its business operations in Singapore and has set up a 100 percent wholly-owned subsidiary, i.e. Lenskart Solutions Pte. Ltd in the Republic of Singapore to carry out its business operations.


At present, it is successfully running two stores in Singapore and is planning to open more stores in the coming financial year.


Earlier this month, the firm posted a revenue of Rs 486.2 crore in FY19, up by 56.3 percent from its reported revenue of Rs 310.9 crore in the previous fiscal. It also reported a loss of Rs 27.89 crore in FY19, compared to Rs 117.9 crore in 2018.


Founded by Peyush Bansal and Amit Chaudhary in 2008, Lenskart, which sells its products through online and offline channels claims to have over 500 offline stores and is aiming to open 150 more stores by March 2020.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


