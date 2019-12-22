{Weekly Wrap} Why Indian ecommerce industry is resilient amid slowdown blues (and other top stories of the day)

The year 2019 was a mixed bag for India’s ecommerce industry, beginning with new government regulations that aimed to streamline the sector. It also had to weather a slowdown, but the direction remained strong as ecommerce made inroads into the hinterlands of the country.





Despite the lack of clarity on policies and the economic downturn, the Indian ecommerce industry revealed its robust spirit and came up trumps in a challenging year.





Every year, there are sectors that stand out and play out as themes—in terms of new businesses, trends, and so on—for the year or at least for part of the year. For 2019, if we were to hazard a guess on what those sectors were, the pick would be language, logistics, and enterprise software.





At YourStory’s first ‘Early Investor Summit’, Vaibhav spoke about the key trends that dominated the internet space in India in 2019. He highlighted some of the hottest themes that are working and will continue to work.





Vaibhav Agrawal, Partner, Lightspeed Ventures

Foodtech sector trends 2020

In 2019, the foodtech sector saw unicorns Swiggy and Zomato establishing their stronghold, growing exponentially, and focussing on single-serve meals. But 2020 is likely to see increased supply, improved choices, faster deliveries, and greater use of technology.





YourStory Founder & CEO Shradha Sharma (right) in conversation with Sameer Nigam (left).

In an exclusive interaction with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, PhonePe Founder and CEO Sameer Nigam says, PhonePe is creating a level playing field and enabling lakhs of small kirana owners to compete with bigger and larger retailers.





Google has released its annual ranking of Play Store’s best apps, games, movies, books and audiobooks of 2019. There are the usual suspects, and also some new, unheard of apps that emerged as absolute winners during the year. Spotify was India’s user’s choice app of the year on Google Play, while ‘Call of Duty’ dominated the gaming category locally and globally. Here are the top apps of 2019.





Ravi Pandey and Adarsh Pandey- Thaggu ke Laddu

Here’s how this over 60-years-old brand used self-deprecating humour to win not only the common man but many Bollywood celebs too. Continually expanding over all these years, here’s the story about their evolution.





Entrepreneurship is no cakewalk. It’s rife with many challenges – starting up, initial investment, the right product fit, looking for funding, marketing, distribution…the list is endless. From fashion and handicrafts to event management and beauty products, these woman entrepreneurs started with minimal investment and are now earning in crores.





Anjana Ghosh, Director of Marketing and OSR, Bisleri International.

‘Bottles for Change’, launched in 2017 by Bisleri, is changing the way Indians view plastic consumption and disposal. Under the initiative, it collects plastic waste and converts it into usable products such as fabric, handbags, window blinds, and benches.





Michael Seibel, the CEO of YCombinator.

Starting up is never easy. But, Michael Seibel, CEO, Y Combinator, knows a thing or two about what works and does not work while starting up. In an exclusive interaction with YourStory, Michael shares his thoughts for the new decade, and talks about working with the best founders, why they make a difference, and what makes them successful.





