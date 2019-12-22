{Weekly Wrap} Why Indian ecommerce industry is resilient amid slowdown blues (and other top stories of the day)

Despite the lack of clarity on policies and the economic downturn, the Indian ecommerce industry revealed its robust spirit and came up trumps in a challenging year.

By Team YS
22nd Dec 2019
The year 2019 was a mixed bag for India’s ecommerce industry, beginning with new government regulations that aimed to streamline the sector. It also had to weather a slowdown, but the direction remained strong as ecommerce made inroads into the hinterlands of the country.


Read more about the ecommerce space’s evolution in India, here.


ecommerce

Every year, there are sectors that stand out and play out as themes—in terms of new businesses, trends, and so on—for the year or at least for part of the year. For 2019, if we were to hazard a guess on what those sectors were, the pick would be language, logistics, and enterprise software. 


At YourStory’s first ‘Early Investor Summit’, Vaibhav spoke about the key trends that dominated the internet space in India in 2019. He highlighted some of the hottest themes that are working and will continue to work.  


Read his take on the future of Indian internet space here.


The changing face of the Indian Internet User

Vaibhav Agrawal, Partner, Lightspeed Ventures

Here's what you need to know to stay caught up on Indian startups, innovations and more...

What’s likely to be cooking in India’s foodtech sector next year?

Foodtech Trends 2020

Foodtech sector trends 2020

In 2019, the foodtech sector saw unicorns Swiggy and Zomato establishing their stronghold, growing exponentially, and focussing on single-serve meals. But 2020 is likely to see increased supply, improved choices, faster deliveries, and greater use of technology.


Can PhonePe change the face of Indian kirana stores 

PhonePe, Sameer Nigam

YourStory Founder & CEO Shradha Sharma (right) in conversation with Sameer Nigam (left).

In an exclusive interaction with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, PhonePe Founder and CEO Sameer Nigam says, PhonePe is creating a level playing field and enabling lakhs of small kirana owners to compete with bigger and larger retailers.  


Meet Google Play's best apps, games, and movies of 2019

Google Play Best Apps of 2019

Google has released its annual ranking of Play Store’s best apps, games, movies, books and audiobooks of 2019. There are the usual suspects, and also some new, unheard of apps that emerged as absolute winners during the year. Spotify was India’s user’s choice app of the year on Google Play, while ‘Call of Duty’ dominated the gaming category locally and globally. Here are the top apps of 2019.


The story of Kanpur’s Thaggu ke Laddu

Thaggu ke laddu

Ravi Pandey and Adarsh Pandey- Thaggu ke Laddu

Here’s how this over 60-years-old brand used self-deprecating humour to win not only the common man but many Bollywood celebs too. Continually expanding over all these years, here’s the story about their evolution.


These women entrepreneurs are now earning in crores

Listicle - women entrepreneurs making in crores

Entrepreneurship is no cakewalk. It’s rife with many challenges – starting up, initial investment, the right product fit, looking for funding, marketing, distribution…the list is endless. From fashion and handicrafts to event management and beauty products, these woman entrepreneurs started with minimal investment and are now earning in crores.


Bisleri’s 'Bottles for Change' initiative is helping recycle plastic

Bottles For Change.

Anjana Ghosh, Director of Marketing and OSR, Bisleri International.

‘Bottles for Change’, launched in 2017 by Bisleri, is changing the way Indians view plastic consumption and disposal. Under the initiative, it collects plastic waste and converts it into usable products such as fabric, handbags, window blinds, and benches.


Y Combinator’s Michael Seibel says success is not about fundraising 

Michael Seibel

Michael Seibel, the CEO of YCombinator.

Starting up is never easy. But, Michael Seibel, CEO, Y Combinator, knows a thing or two about what works and does not work while starting up. In an exclusive interaction with YourStory, Michael shares his thoughts for the new decade, and talks about working with the best founders, why they make a difference, and what makes them successful.


Team YS
Team YS

