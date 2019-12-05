Ratan Tata puts startup pitch deck template on Instagram (and other top stories of the day)

Forget breaking the internet. Ratan Tata, in a month of being on Instagram, has won the game and the hearts of his 700K followers. After wowing us all by posting rare pictures offering a sneak peek into his personal life, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of the Tata Trusts has something else in store –this time for the entrepreneurs of India's fast-growing startup ecosystem.





Turns out, Ratan Tata has put together a startup pitch deck for entrepreneurs on his Instagram profile. In a 16-slide PowerPoint presentation, watermarked Office of Ratan Tata, the businessman has spelled out the most important aspects that should be covered in any pitch by a first-time entrepreneur.





Foodtech 2019

Foodtech remains a firm favourite with entrepreneurs, investors, and consumers. The bloodbath of 2016 may have led to the death of many foodtech startups, but the sector has bounced back. Foodtech continued to draw attention in 2019 as Tier II and III India started placing more orders, supply became the key focus, and Amazon announced its entry into the Indian market.





Kiran Dham is the CEO and Managing Director of Globus Infocom, an edtech company that is at the forefront of providing innovative technological solutions to schools in India.





Larry Page (L) and Sergey Brin (R); Source : theguradian

Google's iconic co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are exiting their active roles at parent company Alphabet. Larry and Sergey, who're often touted as the fathers of the modern internet, are relinquishing management control of the company to Google's current CEO Sundar Pichai.





Simarpreet Singh, Founder, Hartek Solar Pvt Ltd.

Forbes 30 Under 30 finalist Simarpreet Singh founded his startup to foster a culture of community-driven clean energy through its customised residential rooftop solar kits.





Startup Bharat Trends

Apart from increased consumption patterns and growth, 2020 for startups in Bharat will be about focussed growth and mentorships. But will there be an increase in the all-important investments as well?





Around the year, SMBStory covers the inspiring stories of SME entrepreneurs who have not only contributed to the Indian business ecosystem but have also seen growth by implementing a sustainable business model. These entrepreneurs have surely set an example for current and future generations by showing just how essential it is to build businesses that last.





Rajdeep Ghosh (right), Head, COE, Dr Reddy's Labs, is seen with Chandra Balani, Head Geographic Incubation, India and Saarc, at AWS.

On the sidelines of AWS re:Invent 2019, Rajdeep Ghosh, the head of Dr Reddy’s Labs’ digital centre of excellence, speaks about how digital transformation can help drive learning, growth, and scale.





