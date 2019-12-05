Ratan Tata puts startup pitch deck template on Instagram (and other top stories of the day)

In a 16-slide PowerPoint presentation, watermarked Office of Ratan Tata, the businessman has spelled out the most important aspects that should be covered in any pitch by a first-time entrepreneur.

By Team YS
5th Dec 2019
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Forget breaking the internet. Ratan Tata, in a month of being on Instagram, has won the game and the hearts of his 700K followers. After wowing us all by posting rare pictures offering a sneak peek into his personal life, the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons and Chairman of the Tata Trusts has something else in store –this time for the entrepreneurs of India's fast-growing startup ecosystem.


Turns out, Ratan Tata has put together a startup pitch deck for entrepreneurs on his Instagram profile. In a 16-slide PowerPoint presentation, watermarked Office of Ratan Tata, the businessman has spelled out the most important aspects that should be covered in any pitch by a first-time entrepreneur.


Ratan Tata

What dominated the world of foodtech in 2019

Foodtech 2019

Foodtech 2019

Foodtech remains a firm favourite with entrepreneurs, investors, and consumers. The bloodbath of 2016 may have led to the death of many foodtech startups, but the sector has bounced back. Foodtech continued to draw attention in 2019 as Tier II and III India started placing more orders, supply became the key focus, and Amazon announced its entry into the Indian market.


Why this woman entrepreneur started up in the edtech sector

Kiran Dham

Kiran Dham is the CEO and Managing Director of Globus Infocom, an edtech company that is at the forefront of providing innovative technological solutions to schools in India.


Google co-founders are ceding company control to Sundar Pichai

Larry Page(L) and Sergey Brin(R); Source : theguradian

Larry Page (L) and Sergey Brin (R); Source : theguradian

Google's iconic co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin are exiting their active roles at parent company Alphabet. Larry and Sergey, who're often touted as the fathers of the modern internet, are relinquishing management control of the company to Google's current CEO Sundar Pichai.


How this entrepreneur made it to Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list for his solar startup

Simarpreet Singh

Simarpreet Singh, Founder, Hartek Solar Pvt Ltd.

Forbes 30 Under 30 finalist Simarpreet Singh founded his startup to foster a culture of community-driven clean energy through its customised residential rooftop solar kits.


What will the coming year look like for startups in Bharat?

Startup Bharat

Startup Bharat Trends

Apart from increased consumption patterns and growth, 2020 for startups in Bharat will be about focussed growth and mentorships. But will there be an increase in the all-important investments as well?


These 10 SME entrepreneurs built sustainable businesses

sustainable business

Around the year, SMBStory covers the inspiring stories of SME entrepreneurs who have not only contributed to the Indian business ecosystem but have also seen growth by implementing a sustainable business model. These entrepreneurs have surely set an example for current and future generations by showing just how essential it is to build businesses that last. 


Why Dr Reddy’s is thinking like a tech company

Rajdeep Ghosh

Rajdeep Ghosh (right), Head, COE, Dr Reddy's Labs, is seen with Chandra Balani, Head Geographic Incubation, India and Saarc, at AWS.

On the sidelines of AWS re:Invent 2019, Rajdeep Ghosh, the head of Dr Reddy’s Labs’ digital centre of excellence, speaks about how digital transformation can help drive learning, growth, and scale.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Team YS

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Druva crosses $100 M in annual recurring revenue

Thimmaya Poojary

How a small-town boy from Bihar penned a million-dollar success story

Ramarko Sengupta

Why Bengaluru-based healthtech startup Dipitr believes it has got your back with Strack

Sameer Ranjan

This startup is bridging the digital gap in rural India by offering multi-utility bill payments through mobile kiosks

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
Ratan Tata puts startup pitch deck template on Instagram (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Exhibit your SEO skills through these job openings

Swetha M

How Paytm Mafia-backed Daalchini is bringing home-cooked meals to the table

Sindhu Kashyaap

Maacher jhol or khichdi— these 5 foodtech startups are dishing out comfort food at the click of a button

Debolina Biswas

For Amrish Rau, angel investor and co-founder of Citrus Pay, right synergy with founders is critical

Sampath Putrevu

How this AI startup went from being a lawyer services network to an end-to-end healthtech platform

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Startup Bharat] This Thiruvananthapuram-based healthtech startup is helping doctors organise medical records

Apurva P

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore