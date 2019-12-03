After Swiggy Smiles, the foodtech unicorn rolls out Swiggy Udaan to support its delivery partners' children

With this programme, the children of Swiggy's delivery partners will receive scholarships to support their school education. The company is looking to reward more than Rs 50 lakh in the first round.

By Sampath Putrevu
3rd Dec 2019
Foodtech startup Swiggy on Tuesday launched a scholarship programme, Swiggy Udaan, to support the educational responsibilities of its delivery partners.


Initially launched as a pilot in Mumbai, Chennai, Kochi, and Dehradun, Swiggy Udaan is a comprehensive scheme that gives wings to children of all active delivery partners who are enrolled in a government or a private school, from elementary to secondary level (Nursery to Class X).


Swiggy Udaan
Sivabalan, a delivery partner from Chennai, said,


"We are happy that Swiggy is looking after one of the most important financial aspects of parenthood - education. Supporting my family’s future is one of the main reasons I get on the road every day, and this scholarship for my child just helps us get one step closer to our goal."

The company said that it had received overwhelming responses from more than 2,000 delivery partners to register for the selection process in the first round of the programme.


Based on the selection process, over 1,000 delivery partners were eligible to receive a scholarship of Rs 5,000 per child across the four cities. The total pay-outs in this pilot round will amount up to more than Rs 50 lakh.


Shivcharan Pulugurtha, VP Business at Swiggy, said,

 

"We are constantly looking at ways to recognise and appreciate the work of our delivery partners who have shown their commitment over time. And, there is nothing better than supporting their families. We wish to make education accessible to the children of our partners, and Swiggy Udaan is just a small step in that direction.”

Earlier in March this year, the Bengaluru-based foodtech unicorn had deployed its Swiggy Smiles programme to 55,000 of its 1.25 lakh delivery partners. The programme is focussed on the welfare, development, and motivation for its delivery partners.


With this, the team claims that the delivery partners have availed benefits worth Rs 14 crore, and a host of rewards in shopping, education, and upskilling. The foodtech unicorn claims to have helped facilitate personal loans worth Rs 3.7 crore for its partners.



(Edited by Suman Singh)


Authors
Sampath Putrevu

Having A/B tested his career with engineering, sales, writing, and product management, Sampath now executes a callback function for a second stint with YourStory. Loves to eat, learn, write, travel, and take photographs. Tweet to him at @sampathptrvu.

