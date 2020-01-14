Why Bengaluru has been an early adopter of innovations (and other top stories of the day)

Bengaluru has long been considered the Silicon Valley of India. And, the name is quite apt for the city, which is home to several MNCs, startups, and corporates. It remains at the forefront of experimentation and adoption of new technology innovations, especially in the current dynamic world of the internet economy.

As the startup capital of the country, Bengaluru is home to a significant number of dynamic internet economy companies like Flipkart, Ola, Amazon, Swiggy, and BYJU’s, and the trend continues with the emergence of new startups.

Bengaluru Innovation Report 2019, a joint study by leading institutional investors Accel, 3one4 Capital, Ideaspring Capital, and the Government of Karnataka, highlights how the city has been receptive to new ideas, especially those that are technology-driven.

Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO, OYO

YourStory has acquired a copy of the email written to the Gurugram-based unicorn’s employees, where Founder and Group CEO, Ritesh Agarwal has explained the ongoing activities at the startup and has laid out its plans for 2020.





Vineet J Mehra

With the help of facial recognition technology, entrepreneur and social activist Vineet Mehra has been successful in reuniting around 3,000 missing children in Delhi with their families.





Ramki Gadipatti and Bhavin Turakhia - Founders of Zeta

Zeta is an umbrella platform that provides full-stack, cloud-native, API first services, including a digital core and payment engine for issuance of credit, debit, and prepaid products.





Most victims of domestic violence don’t speak up because of fear of humiliation or being ostracised. HerStory reached out to survivors and mental health and legal experts for a deeper understanding, and how help can be sought.





The Udemy app has recorded over 10 million installs on Google Play Store and is one of the top-rated apps in the education category. The other non-gaming apps in the top 10 are Google One, LivU, Azar, and Truecaller.





Uttam Malani, Managing Director, Centuary Mattresses

Started in Hyderabad, the Malani family's Centuary Mattresses emerged as a major player in the mattress industry. The brand has 1,200 employees and a presence in 3,500 retail stores and 400 exclusive brand stores. Here's its story.





Akshay Mehrotra (left) and Ashish Goyal, Co-founders, EarlySalary

Pune-based EarlySalary is one of India’s fintech leaders. The instant lending platform has disbursed a million loans since 2016, driven by the rising need for short-term credit.





