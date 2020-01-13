Udemy crosses Tinder to become India's top-grossing Android app

The Udemy app has recorded over 10 million installs on Google Play Store and is one of the top-rated apps in the education category.

By Sohini Mitter
13th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Online learning platform Udemy has become India's highest grossing app (non-gaming) on the Google Play Store.


For the week ended January 11, 2020, Udemy climbed three spots surpassing Tinder, according to SimilarWeb and Play Store data.


The other non-gaming apps in the top 10 are Google One, LivU, Azar, and Truecaller. Gaming apps continue to dominate spends in India, with PUBG Mobile leading the way.


Udemy app-
Also Read

News, social media, gaming drive Indian millennials’ mobile app consumption, finds study


The platform counts over 40 million students from across the globe. On the Udemy app, users can choose from more than 130,000 learning courses in over 60 languages.


These courses range from programming languages like Java and Python to even personal skill development classes such as writing, design, marketing, and more. These courses are taught by more than 50,000 expert instructors.


The Udemy app has recorded over 10 million installs on Play Store. Users can even download lessons and consume them offline.


Udemy's rise mirrors the growth of the online learning and skilling segment in India. Similar platforms like Udacity, upGrad, Coursera, Simplilearn, and more are also vying for attention.


top grossing apps

Source: Google Play Store

Also Read

India leads the world in mobile app installs in 2019, TikTok most downloaded


At a macro-level, the growth in India's overall app consumption has powered all sectors. In May 2019, the country became the top market for app installs, ahead of even the US.


India also witnessed the most number of new installs on Google Play Store worldwide, more than 29 percent compared to 2018, according to Sensor Tower data. It is one of the fastest-growing app economies, accounting for 31 percent (or 466.8 million) of unique installs globally.


Social, communication, and video-streaming apps ruled the roost, with TikTok being India's fastest-growing app in 2019.


Netflix, meanwhile, was the highest grossing app of the decade, while Facebook was the most downloaded. For gaming apps, Subway Surfers edged past Candy Crush Saga as the most downloaded free game of the decade.


This too was India's doing.


"It might surprise some to know that Subway Surfers was the most downloaded app game of the decade, driven by its strong adoption in India, which accounted for over 15 percent of its all-time downloads," App Annie stated in a report.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Also Read

Rise of India’s app economy: millions of jobs created since 2016


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sohini Mitter

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

IT raids, firing, and vendor disagreements - all that is brewing inside OYO

Sindhu Kashyaap

2 brothers, one an MBA and the other an engineer, chose to start farming and are now earning Rs 15 Cr revenue

Priyanshu Dwivedi

Investment in India's real estate sector to rise 5pc to $6.5B: Report

Press Trust of India

With over 60 home chefs, this startup aims to bring ghar ka khaana to your doorstep

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
Failure builds character – your startup fix for the week
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Blackstone to invest up to Rs 380 cr in Allcargo Logistics' arms

Press Trust of India

Walmart lays off 56 employees in India; denies second round of downsizing in April

Press Trust of India

Reimagining the future of travel and hospitality with artificial intelligence

Sameer Dhanrajani

[Funding alert] Enterprise productivity startup Keito raises $160K in seed round

Sujata Sangwan

DPIIT to discuss issues related to data storage in draft ecommerce policy on Jan 14

Press Trust of India

Early-stage fund Ankur Capital makes first close of its second fund at Rs 240 Cr

Sujata Sangwan

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore