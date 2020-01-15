[Funding alert] Matrix Partners India backs edtech platform Toddle

Toddle, which has been built keeping teachers at its core, is already being used by 10,000+ educators across the world on a daily basis.

By Sujata Sangwan
15th Jan 2020
Toddle, a Bengaluru-based collaboration and productivity platform for teachers used by schools across the world, has raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Matrix Partners India. The round also saw participation from Better Capital as well as angel investors such as Rahul Jaimini, the Co-founder of Swiggy.


Rajat Agarwal, Director, Matrix India, said,


“Teachers, all over the world, are adopting technology in their classrooms very rapidly. Having been educators themselves, the Toddle team has built a world-class product that is revolutionizing the way teachers plan, interact and collaborate with other teachers, students and parents.”


Founded by Deepanshu Arora and Parita Parekh, Toddle helps teachers streamline curriculum planning, documentation, parent communication, and analytics – all from one flawless interface. The product, which has been built keeping teachers at the core, is already being used by 10,000+ educators across the world on a daily basis


Toddle
Started just 8 months back, Toddle said it aims to be the largest collaboration and sharing network for educators globally.


Deepanshu, Co-Founder, Toddle, said, 


“Today’s teachers are very tech-savvy and use technology for a variety of needs. The struggle is that they have to juggle between multiple tools to solve these needs. With Toddle, our goal is to simplify the entire teaching and learning cycle with one seamless and intuitive solution.”


Founded in 2006, Matrix Partners India invests in companies targeting the Indian consumer and enterprise market at the seed, early and early growth stages.


It has invested in several market leading companies such as Ola (local transportation), Quikr (online classifieds), Practo (digital health platform), Dailyhunt (mobile local language platform), Treebo (digital hotel chain), Limeroad (social e-commerce platform), Mswipe (mobile POS), Five Star Business Finance (SME lending), OfBusiness (credit led B2B marketplace), Ola Electric (multimodal electric vehicle platform), Razorpay (payments), Stanza Living (tech enabled student housing platform), Vogo (scooter sharing), Testbook (Govt job exam prep) and Cloudnine Hospitals (leading chain of maternity hospitals), among others. 


Matrix India has advisory offices in Bangalore, Delhi and Mumbai. Matrix Partners has a global network of funds investing in the US, China and India, with approximately $5 billion under management.



(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)


Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

