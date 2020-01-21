[Funding alert] Singer Sukhbir Singh invests in international music app Flutin

Bollywood singer Sukhbir Singh has invested an undisclosed amount in international music startup Flutin and is also exploring creative collaboration with the app.

Vishu Gupta, Founder and CEO, Flutin, said,

“He sees how Flutin is bringing innovation to the music industry in India and around the globe, and how we’re bridging the gap for artists, especially those in the emerging category. Our commitment to these artists and their needs was a large part of what interested Sukhbir in our company.”

“We’ve been able to get traction for little-known artists in the US and for independent musicians in India, and we’re excited to see where our work with Sukhbir’s new tracks will take us,” he added.





Sukhbir Singh

Founded in 2015 by Prankush Roopanwal, Sumit Chakraborty and Vishu Gupta, Flutin (previously Pindrop Music) is a music discovery platform focused towards independent artists. Using AI, Flutin tracks music listening behaviour of the users and recommends the most relevant tracks from emerging and independent artists, thus helping them discover new music and providing better and relevant exposure to the artists.





Flutin has over nine million downloads, over 300,000 daily active users (DAUs), and is streaming three million songs daily. It had previously raised $340,000 investment from GHV Accelerator and some HNI Angels.





Flutin draws on user behaviour to predict what new music might work in listeners’ playlists, based in part on their location and the behaviour of those nearby. Thus, fans who love similar music, or people engaging in a similar activity in a similar location, are encouraged to check out new tracks and find their next favourite song, the startup added.

“I’m partnering with Flutin as an investor and mentor,” Singh said. “I rarely find platforms that connect music to listeners in such an engaging way. Flutin has some unique features for listeners; for example, it allows listeners to dedicate songs to other users. It provides a platform to budding artists who need help and support. I know, I used to be one myself.”





He is also using the platform to support his latest artistic initiatives, employing the app’s promotion and distribution.





Sukhbir started angel investments last year with Gurugram-based LQI, followed by Amritsar-based eBikeGo, Jaipur-based MEngage, Goa-based Real Learning, and Noida-based Nukleus.









