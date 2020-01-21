[Funding alert] Singer Sukhbir Singh invests in international music app Flutin

Flutin has over nine million downloads, over 300,000 daily active users (DAUs), and is streaming three million songs daily. It had previously raised $340,000 investment from GHV Accelerator and some HNI Angels.

By Sujata Sangwan
21st Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Bollywood singer Sukhbir Singh has invested an undisclosed amount in international music startup Flutin and is also exploring creative collaboration with the app.

 

Vishu Gupta, Founder and CEO, Flutin, said,

 

“He sees how Flutin is bringing innovation to the music industry in India and around the globe, and how we’re bridging the gap for artists, especially those in the emerging category. Our commitment to these artists and their needs was a large part of what interested Sukhbir in our company.”

 

“We’ve been able to get traction for little-known artists in the US and for independent musicians in India, and we’re excited to see where our work with Sukhbir’s new tracks will take us,” he added.


Sukhbir Singh

Sukhbir Singh

Also Read

If one takes calculated decisions, investments will not go wrong: singer and investor Sukhbir Singh

 

Founded in 2015 by Prankush Roopanwal, Sumit Chakraborty and Vishu Gupta, Flutin (previously Pindrop Music) is a music discovery platform focused towards independent artists. Using AI, Flutin tracks music listening behaviour of the users and recommends the most relevant tracks from emerging and independent artists, thus helping them discover new music and providing better and relevant exposure to the artists. 


Flutin has over nine million downloads, over 300,000 daily active users (DAUs), and is streaming three million songs daily. It had previously raised $340,000 investment from GHV Accelerator and some HNI Angels.


Flutin draws on user behaviour to predict what new music might work in listeners’ playlists, based in part on their location and the behaviour of those nearby. Thus, fans who love similar music, or people engaging in a similar activity in a similar location, are encouraged to check out new tracks and find their next favourite song, the startup added.

 

“I’m partnering with Flutin as an investor and mentor,” Singh said. “I rarely find platforms that connect music to listeners in such an engaging way. Flutin has some unique features for listeners; for example, it allows listeners to dedicate songs to other users. It provides a platform to budding artists who need help and support. I know, I used to be one myself.” 


He is also using the platform to support his latest artistic initiatives, employing the app’s promotion and distribution.


Sukhbir started angel investments last year with Gurugram-based LQI, followed by Amritsar-based eBikeGo, Jaipur-based MEngage, Goa-based Real Learning, and Noida-based Nukleus.



(Edited by Evelyn Ratnakumar)


Also Read

The battle of the music apps just got louder as Spotify, YouTube Music add to your list of choices

Also Read

Watch out Spotify! TikTok maker has come up with a new music app for India - Resso



  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Sujata Sangwan

Sujata is an engineering graduate and has done her Post Graduation in Human Resource Management. She has a deep interest in startups & technology. She can be reached at sujata@yourstory.com

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Budget 2020: The Finance Ministry’s ‘sweet’ gesture

Ramarko Sengupta

Zomato acquires India operations of Uber Eats

Sindhu Kashyaap

How financial sisterhood can enable women to take charge of their money

Team YS

From Rs 7.5L to Rs 15L revenue in six months, this startup helps middle-class Indians cut down on wedding costs

Sutrishna Ghosh
Daily Capsule
Why Bengaluru remains the best place for tech startups in India (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

10 startups graduate from Target Accelerator Program’s seventh cohort

Team YS

Former ItzCash exec Bhavik Vasa's fintech startup provides growth capital to businesses against revenue projections

Tarush Bhalla

Challenges in adopting and implementing Blockchain in the Indian market

E Venkatesan

[Funding alert] Fintech startup Mera Cashier raises $250K seed round led by Startup Buddy’s founders

Sujata Sangwan

[Funding alert] Zoomcar raises $30M as part of $100M Series D investment

Sindhu Kashyaap

Here’s where Jeff Bezos inherited his entrepreneurial spirit

Ramarko Sengupta

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore