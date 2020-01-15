Infosys Co-founder NR Narayana Murthy on startups, entrepreneurship and more (and other top stories of the day)

The Co-founder of India's second-largest IT and services company, Infosys, is often described as the "father of the Indian IT sector".

By Team YS
15th Jan 2020
NR Narayan Murthy is one of India's pioneers when it comes to tech, business, and entrepreneurship. The Co-founder of India's second-largest IT and services company, Infosys, is often described as the "father of the Indian IT sector".

  

At the sidelines of Infosys Prize, an annual award ceremony honouring outstanding achievements of contemporary researchers and scientists across six categories, we caught up with the Chairman Emeritus of Infosys in an exclusive interaction on startups, the role of founders, and more.

 

He says, “Startups are about entrepreneurs coming up with an idea whose proposition is very different from any existing idea in the market. Startups are about a set of people whose collective experience can test an idea’s market fit and scale it up.” 

 

Read more on his take on startups, research, and fundamental sciences. 

 

Infosys

How Ananth Nagaraj built the speech recognition platform Gnani.ai

Ananth Nagaraj

This week in our Techie Tuesday series, we spoke to Gnani.ai Founder Ananth Nagaraj, whose belief in constant learning and love for communication helped him build the speech recognition platform.


This entrepreneur runs a 100-member communications agency

Akshaara Lalwani

Akshaara Lalwani is the Founder of Communicate India, which she started from a small office in her bedroom. Today this communications agency has grown remarkably into a sizable company with over 100 employees and several renowned clients.


From one store in Kolar, how Koskii became a Rs 35 Cr ethnic wear brand

Koskii

Umar Akhter, CEO, Koskii

Starting with a small shop in Kolar, Umar Akhter set up Koskii, an ethnic wear brand, which now has seven stores across Bengaluru and one in Chennai, raking in a turnover of Rs 35 crore.


This Olympiad for changemakers aims to motivate students 

Rahul Adhikari

Rahul Adhikari, Founder, International Changemaker Olympiad.

Founded by Rahul Adhikari, International Changemaker Olympiad provides a platform for students to tackle real-world social problems and work towards the welfare of the community.


Flipkart opens two new fulfilment centres in Haryana

Flipkart-Kalyan

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO, Flipkart Group (right) along with Amitesh Jha, Senior VP, Flipkart at the inauguration of the company's largest fulfilment centres in Farrukhnagar, Haryana

The new fulfilment centres in Haryana will create over 5,000 jobs, and Flipkart has also tied up with National Skill Development Corporation’s Logistics Skill Sector Council to provide training to these employees.


Delhi-based Packman clocks Rs 20 Cr turnover

gaurav jalan

Gaurav Jalan, Founder, Packman Packaging

Started by Gaurav Jalan in 2002, Packman Packaging manufactures eco-friendly paper-based corrugated boxes to pack electronics, shoes, food items, clothes, etc. The business makes Rs 20 Cr turnover annually.


Microsoft’s ‘Highway to a Hundred Unicorns’ selects top startups from Tier-II India

Microsoft


To boost the startup ecosystem in Tier-II cities across India, Microsoft’s initiative ‘Highway to a Hundred Unicorns’ has selected 54 startups from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Kerala, and Telangana.


