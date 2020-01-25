What investors want from Budget 2020 (and other top stories of the day)

On February 1, all eyes will be on Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman as she delivers the Union Budget for 2020-21. While startups have their own wishlists, investors are also looking forward to this Budget.





Investors believe that India continues to be largely dependent on foreign capital from the startup funding perspective.





One of the reasons businesses continue to find the going tough in India, investors say, is due to the lack of proper infrastructure. Here's more on what investors want from Budget 2020.





Weekly funding roundup

Indian startups raised $146.95 million in funding across 17 deals, a 200 percent increase since last week when only $48.3 million was raised in equity.





The rapidly growing app universe threw up new viral sensations in 2019. From streaming to editing, video apps had a field day. Some other apps grew because of Indian users.





Paytm Payments Bank said that this initiative was taken to further ensure the security of digital payments users. The bank has also filed FIRs against these criminals.





Likee, with 4.5 stars and more than 100 million downloads on Google Play Store, is also number one on the ‘Top Free’ apps list under the Video Players and Editors category. YourStory explores the app in this review.





Artwork celebrating the National Girl Child Day. (Image source: C3)

The Centre For Catalyzing Change helps girls and women by promoting gender equality, which it believes is essential for development and democracy.





Shalini Ilanahai (left) and Alamelu Kathiresan (right), Co-founders, Math Love.

Founded by Alamelu Kathiresan and Shalini Ilanahai in 2017, Math Love offers students with an innovative curriculum filled with games and activities to bolster their numerical learning.





Niti Aayog vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar said the National Data and Analytics Platform NDAP will strive to ensure the data is assured, consistent, coherent, and credible.





