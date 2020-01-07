NPCI to adopt blockchain-based system ‘Vajra’ to secure online payments

Named as Vajra, the platform will be based on Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), a new technology that promises to provide highly secure and tamper-evident transactions stored in a distributed and immutable database.

By Tarush Bhalla
7th Jan 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has designed and adopted a blockchain-based system for automating payment clearing and settlement processes of NPCI products.


Named as Vajra, the platform will be based on Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT), a new technology that promises to provide highly secure and tamper-evident transactions stored in a distributed and immutable database.


Blockchain advertising
Also Read

NPCI looking to adopt Blockchain to make digital payments in India more robust


Additionally, NPCI said that Vajra will be a permissioned network that will be set up so that only the parties who have been approved by the Network Administrator can be a part of the network. Since Vajra is being developed for a payments-processing industry, permissionless blockchain systems were not considered.


Highlighting some of the key benefits, NPCI said that incorporating DLT will help the payment processing industry with minimal reconciliation of transactions, higher resilience, and efficiencies through automation and transparency. It will also help the industry in minimising operations and financial risks while making transactions economical, immutable, secure, and easily accessible by providing a legitimate audit trail. 


“DLT is an incorruptible decentralised ledger that not only provides a transaction medium but, also acts as a repository for all transactions in hashed digital packets called blocks. The availability of transaction in the distributed ledger will reduce reconciliation steps and also increase transparency among participants,” NPCI said.


The platform has three types of nodes: Clearing House node (CHN) for NPCI, UIDAI node for Aadhaar authentication, and Participant node (PN) for all banks/ASP/PPI/PSP.


The Vajra platform can be accessed by multiple payment entities for performing transactions via web interfaces. The bank nodes will receive requests from APIs and will process it on the platform. The system will have self-executing contracts containing business rules.


After successful processing of the requests, the on-chain data (for example, hashes of the transactions) will be

added to the ledger. Each participant node in the network will maintain a ledger of their own. While the off-chain database will be used to store information that is not published on the platform (transaction data which doesn’t uniquely define the transaction), it will only be accessible to the node.


The development follows the announcement made by the NPCI in April last year when it said it was developing a resilient, real-time, and highly scalable blockchain solution, using open-source technology, framework, or solution.


In March 2019, NPCI also launched a 'Blockchain Hiring Challenge' in association with HackerEarth and was looking to recruit developers for its Hyderabad office.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


Also Read

After UPI, NPCI rationalises merchant discount rate for RuPay debit cards

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close
Report an issue
Authors
Tarush Bhalla

Tarush is driven towards delivering unbiased and accurate reportage while engaging with as many mediums as possible to narrate a fresh perspective. Working for the past few years in the digital space with YourStory, he has covered the Indian technology ecosystem extensively, focusing on new age Fintech companies, while building strong connects within the industry. 

Related Tags

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Hobby to profit: how these 5 entrepreneurs turned their passion into a business

Rashi Varshney

2019 Throwback: Startups that shut down this year

Debolina Biswas

How this IIT Bombay alumni’s bootstrapped startup achieved profitability within a month

Debolina Biswas

Gastrotope unveils second cohort of agritech startups

Thimmaya Poojary
Daily Capsule
Funding in the Indian startup ecosystem in 2019 (and other top stories of the day)
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] SaaS startup HighRadius becomes 2020's first unicorn, raises $125M in Series B from ICONIQ Capital, others

Thimmaya Poojary

[Funding alert] Rage Coffee gets funding from TV actor Rannvijay Singh, Refex Capital, Keiretsu Forum, others

Rashi Varshney

E-pharmacy startup Medlife reports revenue growth of 2.7x in FY19

Apurva P

NSE launches AI-powered learning platform for BFSI industry

Press Trust of India

CES 2020: P&G says innovating, operating like a startup to compete with startups

Tenzin Pema

Online furniture marketplace Pepperfry records 47pc rise in revenue in FY19

Debolina Biswas

Sign up for our Daily Newsletter

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore