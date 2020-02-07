API development startup Postman surpasses 10M users, announces ‘Galaxy Tour'

Postman, the San Francisco and Bengaluru-based startup for API development, on Friday announced that its registered user base recently exceeded 10 million.





It said the number of API requests through its platform has increased by over 36 percent to 13 million per day in 2019 vs 2018, as more and more businesses are increasing their dependence on APIs.





The firm has also announced the launch of ‘Postman Galaxy Tour’ to bring a practical and productive half-day learning session with technical experts and peers, in more than 20 cities across four continents in the coming months.

“Passing 10 million registered users makes Postman one of the largest developer communities in the world. And we’re now preparing to bring Postman directly to this inspiring community with the Galaxy World Tour," said Nick Tran, VP of marketing and developer relations.





Postman Founders (L-R): Abhinav Asthana, Ankit Sobti and Abhijit Kane





Registration for select cities on the 2020 Postman Galaxy Tour is available now at the company website. To improve the Postman API platform more, the company has also introduced six new features which include: GraphQL (support to send GraphQL), CodeGen (convert requests into code snippets in your chosen language), Console (debug API collections and API Network calls), API Builder (Define, developer, test, and observe APIs directly within Postman), Interceptor (sync browser cookies into Postman and capture network requests directly from Chrome), and Visualizer (easily visualise API data as charts and graphs).





In addition to a constant stream of new features, Postman has also been focused on to launch ‘Project Artemis’, the next-generation client interface bringing the Postman experience to all modern browsers with three benefits – instantly available, always up to date, and blazing fast performance.





Abhinav Asthana, CEO and Co-founder of Postman, added,





“Postman’s growth is proof that the business world is really recognising the power of APIs. I’m also very excited about the prospect of bringing Postman to the browser with Project Artemis. Users have asked us for it. And we listened."





In 2019, Postman had completed its Series B funding round with $50 million, led by CRV and Nexus Venture Partners. The company had earlier raised Seed funding of $1 million in 2015, and Series A funding of $7 million from Nexus VP in 2016.





Founded in 2014, Postman helps support API development at more than 500,000 companies across the world.









(Edited by Saheli Sen Gupta)







