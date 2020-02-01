Budget 2020: FM announces relief on tax burden on startup employees on ESOP tax payments

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced tax relief to all startup employees who receive ESOPs and also announced tax relief to early-stage and late-stage startups

By Sindhu Kashyaap
1st Feb 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Several Indian startups can now breathe a sigh of relief, thanks to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2020 announcement to increase the turnover limits for startups to Rs. 100 crore from Rs. 25 crore and provide relief on the tax burden on employees eligible for employee stock options (ESOPs).


In her second Budget speech, India's first female finance minister also said that the period of eligibility for claim of tax deduction for startups against accumulated losses has now been increased to ten years from the earlier seven.


"Indian startups are the engines of growth for the economy. To boost the startup ecosystem, the tax burden on employees due on tax on ESOPs will be deferred by five years or till they leave the company or when they sell, whichever is earliest," FM Sitharaman said.
Budget 2020: Startups ESOPS

Union Budget 2020: Startups ESOPS

"Startups use ESOPs to retain highly talented employees. Currently, ESOPs are taxable and this leads to cash flow problem for employees who hold them for the long term," noted FM Sitharaman.


Darshan Upadhyay, Partner Economic Laws Practice, on the ESOPs deference said,  

"Tax on ESOPs deferred to earlier of period of 5 years or time of selling  the shares at exit or leaving the job -- this was one of the big hurdles on funding the tax at the time of exercise and making them cumbersome on the ESOPholders. This is a very good initiative for startups."

Harsh Jain, Co-founder and COO, Groww, agreed.


He said, "Startup ESOPs taxation on vesting will be deferred for five years or till exit - whichever is earlier! This is great news as the current system collects taxes too early. This will encourage more startups to get incorporated and create jobs. It will make it easier for startups to incentivise good talent and attract more skilled talent towards working in startups"

The Finance Minister also announced the abolishing of Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT), and said companies will not be required to pay DDT henceforth.


She also proposed a slew of measures to ensure ease of doing business for Indian startups, including a seed fund to support early-stage startups and an investment clearance and advisory cell for entrepreneurs, among other measures.


Also Read

Budget 2020: FM announces seed fund for early-stage startups

Also Read

Budget 2020 Live Highlights: FM Nirmala Sitharaman presents Union Budget to 'fulfil aspirations' of all Indians


  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

[Matrix Moments] If you have a real business, it should continue to grow without marketing: Avnish Bajaj

Salonie Ganju

Budget 2020: FM proposes scheme for manufacturing cell phones, semiconductors, electronic devices

Press Trust of India

Budget 2020: FM announces seed fund for early-stage startups

Sindhu Kashyaap

[Funding alert] Edtech startup Doubtnut raises $15M in Series A led by Tencent

Sujata Sangwan
Daily Capsule
At YourStory's startup debate, entrepreneurs and investors discuss Budget 2020 wishlist
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Budget 2020: FM allocates Rs 100 Cr for preparation of G20 Presidency meet in India

Thimmaya Poojary

Budget 2020: Funny tweets and memes that will leave you in splits

Sutrishna Ghosh

Budget 2020: Nominal GDP growth for FY21 estimated at 10 percent

Press Trust of India

Budget 2020: FM allocates Rs 99,300 Cr for education sector, Rs 3,000 Cr for skill development

Apurva P

Budget 2020: Govt to focus on emerging technologies to drive financial inclusion

Sampath Putrevu

Budget 2020: FM proposes scheme for manufacturing cell phones, semiconductors, electronic devices

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Tue Oct 08 2019

She Builds Tech Mentorship Program

Vijayawada
Tue Nov 19 2019

Zoholics

Mumbai
Thu Jan 09 2020

GIPC 2020

New Delhi
Thu Feb 13 2020

Future of Women 2020

Bangalore