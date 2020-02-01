Several Indian startups can now breathe a sigh of relief, thanks to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2020 announcement to increase the turnover limits for startups to Rs. 100 crore from Rs. 25 crore and provide relief on the tax burden on employees eligible for employee stock options (ESOPs).





In her second Budget speech, India's first female finance minister also said that the period of eligibility for claim of tax deduction for startups against accumulated losses has now been increased to ten years from the earlier seven.





"Indian startups are the engines of growth for the economy. To boost the startup ecosystem, the tax burden on employees due on tax on ESOPs will be deferred by five years or till they leave the company or when they sell, whichever is earliest," FM Sitharaman said.

Union Budget 2020: Startups ESOPS

"Startups use ESOPs to retain highly talented employees. Currently, ESOPs are taxable and this leads to cash flow problem for employees who hold them for the long term," noted FM Sitharaman.





Darshan Upadhyay, Partner Economic Laws Practice, on the ESOPs deference said,

"Tax on ESOPs deferred to earlier of period of 5 years or time of selling the shares at exit or leaving the job -- this was one of the big hurdles on funding the tax at the time of exercise and making them cumbersome on the ESOPholders. This is a very good initiative for startups."

Harsh Jain, Co-founder and COO, Groww, agreed.





He said, "Startup ESOPs taxation on vesting will be deferred for five years or till exit - whichever is earlier! This is great news as the current system collects taxes too early. This will encourage more startups to get incorporated and create jobs. It will make it easier for startups to incentivise good talent and attract more skilled talent towards working in startups"

The Finance Minister also announced the abolishing of Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT), and said companies will not be required to pay DDT henceforth.





She also proposed a slew of measures to ensure ease of doing business for Indian startups, including a seed fund to support early-stage startups and an investment clearance and advisory cell for entrepreneurs, among other measures.







