CureFit's Mukesh Bansal, Udaan's Amod Malviya on trends that will define our Future of Work
At Future of Work 2020, CureFit’s Mukesh Bansal spoke about how a founder and a startup can be fighting fit and take on giants in the ecosystem.
CureFit's Mukesh Bansal at Future of Work 2020
Amod Malviya on how to drive productivity, impact
Amod Malviya provides insights on how organisations can be structured better to drive productivity and impact through product, tech, and design teams.
PhonePe’s Rahul Chari on building customers' trust
At YourStory's Future of Work, PhonePe Co-founder Rahul Chari speaks about how digital payments reach can be expanded in India.
Bharat needs social networks for local language users
Ankush Sachdeva, CEO of ShareChat, reveals what needs to be kept in mind while building a social media platform for Bharat.
Future of Work 2020: The power of AI
Sameer Dhanrajani, CEO and Co-founder, AIQRATE, offers his insights on ways artificial intelligence could transform the future.
Jeff Bezos almost did not start up Amazon
During his visit to India last month, Amazon Founder and CEO spoke about how the idea of Amazon was born from a simple thought.
The story of Mumbai-based Flo Mattresses
Flo Mattress, co-founded by a college dropout and an entrepreneur, has sold over 20,000 mattresses and got a foothold in the Indian mattress market.
Learn English on chat with this app
Learning app Utter uses chatbots and live tutors to deliver individual and business training in easy-to-consume, conversational formats.
