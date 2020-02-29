At Future of Work 2020, CureFit’s Mukesh Bansal spoke about how a founder and a startup can be fighting fit and take on giants in the ecosystem.





Amod Malviya, Co-founder of Udaan, speaks on 'Structuring an organisation for productivity and impact' at YourStory's Future of Work 2020 conference

Amod Malviya provides insights on how organisations can be structured better to drive productivity and impact through product, tech, and design teams.





PhonePe Co-founder Rahul Chari

At YourStory's Future of Work, PhonePe Co-founder Rahul Chari speaks about how digital payments reach can be expanded in India.





Ankush Sachdeva, Co-Founder and CEO of ShareChat

Ankush Sachdeva, CEO of ShareChat, reveals what needs to be kept in mind while building a social media platform for Bharat.





Sameer Dhanrajani, Chief Strategy Officer, Fractal Analytics at YourStory's Future of Work event 2019.

Sameer Dhanrajani, CEO and Co-founder, AIQRATE, offers his insights on ways artificial intelligence could transform the future.





Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos

During his visit to India last month, Amazon Founder and CEO spoke about how the idea of Amazon was born from a simple thought.





Flo Mattress, co-founded by a college dropout and an entrepreneur, has sold over 20,000 mattresses and got a foothold in the Indian mattress market.





Learning app Utter uses chatbots and live tutors to deliver individual and business training in easy-to-consume, conversational formats.





