CureFit's Mukesh Bansal, Udaan's Amod Malviya on trends that will define our Future of Work

At Future of Work 2020, CureFit’s Mukesh Bansal spoke about how a founder and a startup can be fighting fit and take on giants in the ecosystem.

By Team YS
29th Feb 2020
CureFit's Mukesh Bansal at Future of Work 2020

FoW

At Future of Work 2020, CureFit’s Mukesh Bansal spoke about how a founder and a startup can be fighting fit and take on giants in the ecosystem.


Amod Malviya on how to drive productivity, impact

Amod Malviya Udaan

Amod Malviya, Co-founder of Udaan, speaks on 'Structuring an organisation for productivity and impact' at YourStory's Future of Work 2020 conference

Amod Malviya provides insights on how organisations can be structured better to drive productivity and impact through product, tech, and design teams.


PhonePe’s Rahul Chari on building customers' trust

PhonePe Co-founder Rahul Chari

PhonePe Co-founder Rahul Chari

At YourStory's Future of Work, PhonePe Co-founder Rahul Chari speaks about how digital payments reach can be expanded in India.


Bharat needs social networks for local language users

FoW_Ankush Sachdeva

Ankush Sachdeva, Co-Founder and CEO of ShareChat

Ankush Sachdeva, CEO of ShareChat, reveals what needs to be kept in mind while building a social media platform for Bharat.


Future of Work 2020: The power of AI

Sameer Dhanrajani, Fractal Analytics, Future of Work

Sameer Dhanrajani, Chief Strategy Officer, Fractal Analytics at YourStory's Future of Work event 2019.

Sameer Dhanrajani, CEO and Co-founder, AIQRATE, offers his insights on ways artificial intelligence could transform the future.


Jeff Bezos almost did not start up Amazon

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos

Amazon Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos

During his visit to India last month, Amazon Founder and CEO spoke about how the idea of Amazon was born from a simple thought.


The story of Mumbai-based Flo Mattresses

Flo Mattress

Flo Mattress, co-founded by a college dropout and an entrepreneur, has sold over 20,000 mattresses and got a foothold in the Indian mattress market.


Learn English on chat with this app

utter

Learning app Utter uses chatbots and live tutors to deliver individual and business training in easy-to-consume, conversational formats.


