[Jobs Roundup] Be a part of India's education story with these edtech openings

India's online education space has a current user base of around 9.6 million. A booming sector, it is poised to reach $1.96 billion by 2021. This makes for a huge addressable market for education technology companies.





With over 250 million students currently enrolled in schools, the edtech sector has tremendous potential. If you are someone who is interested to make education easier and accessible for students, then here are a list of job opening in the sector curated by YourStory.





Media Coordinator

Toppr

Experience needed: not specified





Toppr is an after-school learning app that is looking for a media coordinator who will be responsible for shoot setup and studio maintenance and other related tasks. The candidate would be required to do live studio broadcasting and setting up studio for shooting on scheduled days. They are responsible to maintain multiple recording studios and trouble-shooting as required as well as to transfer and manage video raw files.





Associate/Senior Associate- Student Success

Gradeup

Experience needed: 0-2 years





As an Associate/Sr Associate (Student Success), the candidate will be required to work with a team thoroughly dedicated to enhancing the effectiveness of students enrolled in the company’s paid courses. They are required to monitor how students use its online courses, respond to their doubts, and reach out to them on phone in case of any difficulties. Their responsibilities also include daily and weekly reporting for tracking for further improvement in the process.





Enterprise Account Manager

Simplilearn

Experience needed: 2 years





The candidate’s responsibilities include driving business development and lead generation to acquire new customers and grow accounts in the assigned geos. They are required to work in step with the field sales team to maximise the business opportunities. The candidates are also needed to focus on existing large accounts and expand them with focus on recurring revenue streams and build strong relationships with key accounts and strategic customers. They need to work very closely with stakeholders from teams such as lead development, customer success, marketing and product to achieve results.





YouTube Marketing Specialist

Toppr

Experience needed: 1 year





The candidate is responsible for increasing the views and subscribers of Toppr’s YouTube channels. The company is looking for someone who can design strategies to improve the performance of Toppr’s YouTube channel. They need to optimise videos for YouTube which includes using correct tags, category descriptors, right keywords and video captions to ensure that potential viewers find the video. They are responsible for building Toppr’s brand on YouTube with content and audience targeting.





Product Designer- UI/UX Development

Cuemath

Experience needed: 2-5 years





The edtech company is looking for someone who can execute on the product they design from start to finish. The candidate needs to present and communicate their designs to the team and the greater organisation to build consensus around your concepts. They need to have an expertise in creating illustrations, visual design themes, UI layouts, icons, wire-frames, quick mock-ups, amazing prototypes, and help implement your designs to pixel perfection.





