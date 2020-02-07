Decoding product roadmaps: What led to Ezetap's pivot

Over the years, India has transitioned from a cash-based, opaque economy to a digital and transparent one, propelling the fintech sector to greater heights. And startups like Bengaluru-based smart payments provider Ezetap are leading the way to make India the hotbed of financial transformation.





Founded in 2011 by Abhijit Bose and Bhaktha Keshavachar, Ezetap functions in the mobile Point-of-Sale (mPoS) market. However, it has since then diversified into integrating that payment experience with other software applications and systems used by merchants.





In the first story in our product mapping series, we take a closer look at Ezetap's journey from a single payments offering to a SaaS business model.





Balakrishna D R, SVP, Service Offering Head – Energy, communications, Services and AI & Automation Services, Infosys

Balakrishna D R of Infosys tells YourStory the key benefits enterprises can derive from AI-based solutions, and how the IT major’s consulting-led approach differentiates it from the competition.





M Gowda founded Khoon, an NGO under Jaanavi Social Welfare Foundation, to collaborate with multiple hospitals and blood banks across India to help patients in need.





Pema Khandu, CM of Arunachal Pradesh.

At the APSEM meet, Chief Minister Pema Khandu reiterated his government's plan to work with social sector startups. Special Secretary Himanshu Gupta talks to YourStory about what Arunachal Pradesh has in offer for entrepreneurs.





Vikas Pandey along with Shubhanshu Shekar Shukla, Founders of DRISTI

Dristi, which was started by two mechanical engineers in 2013, now runs 15 chapters. It aims to create awareness on education and gender equality, and regularly holds training sessions for adults and children.









Sameer Brij Verma, Managing Director of Nexus Venture Partners, talks about identifying top-notch founders, and his signature style of signing the term sheet at the first meeting if he sees potential.





(Image source: Shakti Mohan)

From winning a dance reality show to completing 10 years in the entertainment industry, Shakti Mohan now dons a variety of hats. She is a reality show mentor, web series creator and also an entrepreneur with her own make-up line.





Amrish Rau

After spending three years with Naspers-owned PayU, Amrish Rau, who was heading financial technology investments and partnerships for the global digital payments player, is moving on.







