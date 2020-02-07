WeWork appoints SoftBank Partner Kirthiga Reddy to its Board of Directors

In partnership with the SoftBank Vision Fund, WeWork sought a director who can add strategic value to its business, as the management implements its five-year plan.

By Vishal Krishna
7th Feb 2020
WeWork, the coworking and Space-as-a-Service platform, has appointed Kirthiga Reddy to its Board of Directors on Wednesday. Reddy, a Technology Executive and Partner at SoftBank Investment Advisers, will bring the relevant product, marketing, and technology expertise to WeWork’s member-focused business.


wework

WeWork

"Kirthiga has more than two decades of experience in technology-driven transformations, both as a proven executive leader and an investor,” said Marcelo Claure, Executive Chairman of WeWork.


He added that she will be a valuable asset to WeWork as the company continues to develop new digital products and services that improve the member experience and the way it manages its global platform.


In partnership with the SoftBank Vision Fund, WeWork sought a director who can add strategic value to its business, as the management implements its five-year plan. WeWork will continue to identify and recruit additional directors who will bring complementary and strategic benefits to the business.


“I am thrilled to join the Board at WeWork, a company where the SoftBank Vision Fund continues to see incredible potential in the product and platform,” said Reddy.


She added that the recent changes in the company will mark a new and exciting chapter for WeWork. As someone who has built businesses in-market and helped lead global teams, Reddy will now guide WeWork's management in product development, marketing, and diversity and inclusion efforts.


Kirthiga-Reddy


Reddy has been a Partner at the SoftBank Investment Advisers since 2018, overseeing investments in companies such as Collective Health, which is transforming the healthcare economy. 


Before that, Reddy spent over seven years at Facebook as its first-ever India employee, and Managing Director, Facebook - India and South Asia. She started her career in engineering and technology roles and has an MBA from Stanford University, where she graduated with top honours as an Arjay Miller Scholar


Further, Reddy is an advisory council member to Fortune’s Most Powerful Women International and was the Chair at Stanford Business School Management Board. She is also a key executive sponsor of SoftBank Investment Advisers’ Diversity and Inclusion initiatives, which encompass diversity across gender, underrepresented minorities, LGBTQ, first-generation college graduates, among other affinity groups.


Reddy will join the WeWork Board of Directors in a designated SoftBank Vision Fund seat.


(Edited by Suman Singh)


