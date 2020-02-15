How much will you pay for love?

You might download several online dating apps, but the real question is – will you pay to use their premium features? And will they help you land the 'right' match?

By Team YS
15th Feb 2020
You might download several online dating apps, but the real question is – will you pay to use their premium features? And will they help you land the 'right' match?


Even as the number of users on these apps is expected to go up to 26.8 million by 2024, we find that for Indians, finding love is no less than a gamble. Over 60 percent of women and 53 percent of men consider love as a true stroke of serendipity and want it to just happen to them by chance. 


And if it means shelling out a couple of bucks in the process to make that happen, so be it.


Interestingly, even as these global giants like Tinder and Bumble are changing user behaviour, when it comes to dating and relationships, there has been a spurt in the number of homegrown online dating apps. Find out here, how much Indians are willing to pay on online dating apps.


Dating

 

