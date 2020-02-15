How much will you pay for love?

You might download several online dating apps, but the real question is – will you pay to use their premium features? And will they help you land the 'right' match?





Even as the number of users on these apps is expected to go up to 26.8 million by 2024, we find that for Indians, finding love is no less than a gamble. Over 60 percent of women and 53 percent of men consider love as a true stroke of serendipity and want it to just happen to them by chance.





And if it means shelling out a couple of bucks in the process to make that happen, so be it.





Interestingly, even as these global giants like Tinder and Bumble are changing user behaviour, when it comes to dating and relationships, there has been a spurt in the number of homegrown online dating apps. Find out here, how much Indians are willing to pay on online dating apps.





Photo: YS Design

GoFloaters is building the Uber for gig economy workers, offering a location-based curation of coworking spaces and cafes, with flexible timings and prices as low as Rs 35 per hour.





Weekly funding roundup

Indian startups raised over $318 million in funding across 18 deals, a 230 percent increase since last week when only $96.8 million was raised in equity.





Facebook might have lost the IPL rights to Hotstar, but still wants to make an impact on India's video-streaming landscape. This time via Bollywood's Filmfare Awards.





The co-founders of kanthari.

Founded by Paul Kronenberg and Sabriye Tenberken, kanthari is helping some of the most marginalised people to gain all the required skills and knowledge to drive social change.





Guardian Capital Team

Aseem Gupta speaks about why he decided to start Guardian Capital, a SEBI-registered advisory firm, and how the services are impacting clients.





Neha Motwani, CEO and Founder of Fitternity, aims to impact the preventive healthcare services industry, expand to more cities, and focus on wellness offerings.





Founders of Nova Credit

Y Combinator-backed startup Nova Credit also helps Indian students and businessmen get credit histories from their home country recognised by US credit bureaus.





