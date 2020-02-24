Sudha Murty on inclusive innovations; Why Katrina Kaif turned to entrepreneurship

“Ships are safest in their harbour, but they are not meant to be there,” says Sudha Murty, quoting American author John A. Shedd.





A celebrated author and Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation, Sudha Murty has led far-reaching changes through Infosys’s CSR initiative since 1996, and still believes that the ‘next' is never-ending.





In a conversation with YourStory, she spells out one uncompromisable attribute of an entrepreneur: “passion, one that gives courage to cross unknown territories”.





Katrina Kaif has launched her beauty brand Kay Beauty, specifically for Asian skin. Through a partnership with Nykaa, here's why she believes the brand is poised for success.





Harkirat Singh, Managing Director, Woodland

First launched in Delhi, Woodland now has over 600 EBOs across the country along with shelf space in 5,500 MBOs. India contributes 75 percent to its Rs 1,250 crore turnover.





Mohammed Suhail being congratulated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mohammed Suhail, a Class XII dropout, has been awarded the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by President Ram Nath Kovind for his work on detecting malnutrition.





Rashmi Rare Earth Ltd (RREL), an electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company, was started a year ago. It now competes with the likes of Foxconn and Dixon.





Kuvera claims to be India's second-largest personal finance and wealth management startup after Zerodha. It also competes with Paytm Money, ETMoney, and several others.





Virat Kohli

Cricket and Bollywood – India’s two national obsessions – dominated the celebrity endorsement landscape in 2019. Meet the top stars who are making the most.





The cost of Coronavirus on the startup ecosystem

With China central to a series of global supply chains, experts say it may cause the world’s GDP growth to stall for the first time in a decade and impact startup ecosystems.





In this episode of 100X Entrepreneur podcast, Anand Lunia of IndiaQuotient talks about his understanding of the Indian middle-class consumer and how startups can build for them.





