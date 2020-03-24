Coronavirus: COVID-19 updates for March 24

Desperate times call for desperate measures.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a total lockdown across India for 21 days, starting from the midnight of March 25, urging citizens to not venture outside. The PM also announced that the government has set aside Rs 15,000 crore to fight the threat of the COVID-19 outbreak by buying more testing kits, increasing the number of ventilators, and stocking hospitals with more equipment and beds. This comes after 30 states and union territories had announced a complete lockdown to curb the rising number of coronavirus cases in the country.





The number of positive coronavirus infections in India has crossed 500, with 10 deaths reported, according to Worldometer.





Earlier in the day, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a slew of measures in response to the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis in the country. The FM extended the deadline for filing of ITR and GST returns, and also modified regulations related to Ministry of Corporate Affairs, company probations, insolvency and bankruptcy, fisheries, financial services, and commerce.





Representational Image





Though India had already banned international flights, the Civil Aviation Ministry said that all domestic passenger flights would be banned in the country till March 31.





On the world stage, the International Olympic Committee postponed the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after many countries pressured the organisation to postpone the event till next year. The death toll in the UK rose to 422 as Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced strict lockdown measures. South Africa also announced a 21-day lockdown as the number of cases in the country cross 500.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world is dealing with the coronavirus outbreak:





After offering health cover, Ola now waives off lease rentals for its driver-partners





The Bengaluru-based ride-hailing unicorn Ola has waived off lease rentals for all driver-partners who leased a vehicle via Ola Fleet Technologies (a subsidiary of Ola). The company has also offered its drivers an option to return cars owned by the company under its leasing program.





Pune-based Mylab’s COVID-19 low-cost PCR kit makes detection faster





Following the commercial approval from CDSCO, Mylab says it can manufacture up to one lakh test kits in a week.





Coronavirus: Manipur University’s chemistry department makes 500 bottles of hand sanitiser for its community





MU’s chemistry department will also make 1,000 more bottles of ethyl alcohol-based hand rub amid the COVID-19 pandemic.





How healthtech startup Bione aims to use genetic testing in the fight against coronavirus





Founded in 2019, Bengaluru-based Bione is a B2C platform for genetic and microbiome testing, and uses AI for predictive analysis of dietary and lifestyle recommendations.





Coronavirus: Experts urge India Inc to avoid layoffs, pay cuts for faster recovery





Amid the coronavirus pandemic, business consultants and HR experts say companies need to be careful when it comes to rationalising expenses as job and pay cuts will further aggravate the problem by delaying recovery.





Xiaomi to donate N95 masks, protective suits to help states battle coronavirus





As India takes the fight to coronavirus, smartphone maker Xiaomi has announced that it will donate N95 masks and protective suits to state governments, hospitals, and police forces. It will also donate hazmat suits to doctors at government hospitals.





8 out of 10 Indian mums concerned about their immunity: Momspresso survey





A survey of over 500 mums reveals growing concern following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. While these mums are concerned about their overall health, a large proportion aren’t doing anything to boost their immunity.





Coronavirus: Remote working ain't a cakewalk, but here are some dos and don'ts





Remote working or work from home is the new buzzword. With the novel coronavirus compelling people to stay indoors, this could be our new normal for the next one or two quarters.





Coronavirus: Modi government working on economic package to help people





The Narendra Modi government is working on an economic package on priority amid the coronavirus crisis, and will announce it soon, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says.





Hero Cycles earmarks Rs 100 Cr contingency fund to deal with coronavirus pandemic





With the COVID-19 outbreak expected to unleash long-term economic consequences, Hero Cycles announced that it is setting aside Rs 100 crore as a contingency fund to address and mitigate its impact on partners and the community at large.





Omidyar Network India announces $1M rapid response funding for COVID-19





Omidyar Network India announced a rapid response window to fund proposals that support the lower 60 percent of India’s income distribution in managing and mitigating the challenges that come with coronavirus.





Amid coronavirus, China reports death due to Hantavirus: here's what you need to know





As per reports, a man died on Monday in China while travelling to Shandong Province for work on a chartered bus. He tested positive for Hantavirus.