How homegrown Hidesign grew into a Rs 170 Cr brand

Puducherry-based Hidesign is a lifestyle business present in hundreds of exclusive stores, airport stores, shop-in-shops, multi-brand outlets.

By Team YS
15th Mar 2020
Story of Rs 170 Cr leather bags brand Hidesign

Dilip Kapur Capsule

How VR can be a game-changer in designing

Adarsh Muthappa

Adarsh Muthappa, Karthik Bharadwaj, and Pradhyumna Panikker of AutoVRse show us how virtual reality can be game-changer in the design space.


Events cancelled, postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

coronavirus

As governments scramble to mitigate the coronavirus pandemic, here are some events that were either cancelled or postponed.


Meet India's first only-for-kids news aggregator

kidzbyte

[LtoR] Chetan D'Souza and Swagat Salunke

KidzByte app provides news, information, and knowledge on current affairs and world events with an innovative and kid-friendly approach.


Coronavirus: DoT relaxes work from home norms

Work Safety Is Priority

Amid coronavirus scare, industry body Nasscom and IT leaders requested the government to relax norms to facilitate business continuity in the sector.


CureFit cancels classes due to coronavirus outbreak

Curefit

Mukesh Bansal, Co-founder and CEO, Curefit

Bengaluru-based startup CureFit increased the number of online sessions on its app so that users can continue workouts sessions at their homes.


Startups helping businesses with new-age hiring

HR Technology-From Evolution to Revolution


Hiring is a global challenge. Despite technological advancements, organisations still have trouble finding the right candidates.


What gave KredX founder the idea to start up

KredX

Anurag Jain (L), Manish Kumar (R)

Bengaluru-based KredX was created as a platform to bridge the cash flow gap by connecting high-growth companies in need of working capital with investors. 


Why Jabra Elite 75t is a better package than AirPods Pro

Jabra Elite 75t

Jabra Elite 75t (Image courtesy: Jabra)

With good battery life, brilliant noise isolation and seamless call quality, Jabra Elite 75t improve upon its predecessor in many ways.



