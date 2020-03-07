Sequoia cautions startup founders on likely coronavirus impact
Sequoia Capital has called for caution and able leadership from founders and CEOs of its portfolio companies in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak.
How to leverage internet to build marketplaces
Vikalp Sahni shed light on Goibibo’s journey from a social networking startup to a fulfilment OTA, the future of internet marketplaces, and more.
The story of a Rs 7,985 Cr cables and wires company
Polycab was started in 1983 by Inder Jaisinghani and his brothers, who took over their late father’s hardware and electrical store.
Startups shortlisted for Shell's Scale Track
Shell's Scale Track is built for mature, energy-related startups that have achieved a product-market fit with their commercial products.
Workspaces should focus on being flexible
Parvathi Menon said that young professionals entering large MNCs expect workspaces to not just value their skills, but have a flexible and open environment.
This agri startup used deep tech to grow 10X
SuperZop’s B2B platform connects thousands of kiranas with the dry commodity supply chain. It has grown 10X in a year.
Why design-led companies make more profit
At YourStory's Future of Work 2020, Navneet Nair, Director of Product Design of PhonePe, spoke on how design can influence a company’s profit.
How Zilingo built tech for scaling
Dhruv Kapoor, Co-founder and CTO of Zilingo, spoke about what it takes to scale tech companies in Southeast Asia and across multiple geographies.
