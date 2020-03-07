Sequoia cautions startup founders on likely coronavirus impact

Sequoia Capital has called for caution and able leadership from founders and CEOs of its portfolio companies in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak.





Vikalp Sahni, CTO, Goibibo

Vikalp Sahni shed light on Goibibo’s journey from a social networking startup to a fulfilment OTA, the future of internet marketplaces, and more.





The Polycab leadership team

Polycab was started in 1983 by Inder Jaisinghani and his brothers, who took over their late father’s hardware and electrical store.





Shell has over 8,500 employees in India

Shell's Scale Track is built for mature, energy-related startups that have achieved a product-market fit with their commercial products.





Parvathi Menon said that young professionals entering large MNCs expect workspaces to not just value their skills, but have a flexible and open environment.





SuperZop Co-founders Prithwi Singh and Raghu Allada

SuperZop’s B2B platform connects thousands of kiranas with the dry commodity supply chain. It has grown 10X in a year.





At YourStory's Future of Work 2020, Navneet Nair, Director of Product Design of PhonePe, spoke on how design can influence a company’s profit.





Dhruv Kapoor, Co-founder and CTO of Zilingo, spoke about what it takes to scale tech companies in Southeast Asia and across multiple geographies.





Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!