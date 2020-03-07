Sequoia cautions startup founders on likely coronavirus impact

Sequoia Capital has called for caution and able leadership from founders and CEOs of its portfolio companies in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak.

By Team YS
7th Mar 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Sequoia cautions on likely coronavirus impact

Sequioa Capital

Sequoia Capital has called for caution and able leadership from founders and CEOs of its portfolio companies in the aftermath of the coronavirus outbreak.


How to leverage internet to build marketplaces

Vikalp Sahni, Goibibo

Vikalp Sahni, CTO, Goibibo

Vikalp Sahni shed light on Goibibo’s journey from a social networking startup to a fulfilment OTA, the future of internet marketplaces, and more.


The story of a Rs 7,985 Cr cables and wires company

polycab

The Polycab leadership team

Polycab was started in 1983 by Inder Jaisinghani and his brothers, who took over their late father’s hardware and electrical store.


Startups shortlisted for Shell's Scale Track

Shell

Shell has over 8,500 employees in India

Shell's Scale Track is built for mature, energy-related startups that have achieved a product-market fit with their commercial products.


Workspaces should focus on being flexible

Parvathi Menon, HBR

Parvathi Menon said that young professionals entering large MNCs expect workspaces to not just value their skills, but have a flexible and open environment.


This agri startup used deep tech to grow 10X

SuperZop founders

SuperZop Co-founders Prithwi Singh and Raghu Allada

SuperZop’s B2B platform connects thousands of kiranas with the dry commodity supply chain. It has grown 10X in a year.


Why design-led companies make more profit

PhonePe Navneet Nair

At YourStory's Future of Work 2020, Navneet Nair, Director of Product Design of PhonePe, spoke on how design can influence a company’s profit.


How Zilingo built tech for scaling

Dhruv Kapoor

Dhruv Kapoor, Co-founder and CTO of Zilingo, spoke about what it takes to scale tech companies in Southeast Asia and across multiple geographies.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Data is the new water and AI is helping organisations ride the wave

Srikripa Srinivasan

Why HDFC Ltd’s acquisition of Apollo Munich spells good news for health insurance seekers

Team YS

Paytm and PhonePe play 'tongue and cheek' on Twitter, as the latter faces UPI outage

Tarush Bhalla

NPCI made it mandatory for large digital payment players to de-risk through multi-bank model in March

Tarush Bhalla
Daily Capsule
Sequoia cautions startup founders on likely coronavirus impact
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Future of Work 2020: Dgraph’s Karthic Rao reveals challenges that developers face

Urvi Jacob

From imagination to impact: artists spark dialogue to protect the environment

Madanmohan Rao

Future of Work 2020: DesignUp’s Jay Dutta deconstructs the state of design in tech

Apurva P

Samsung Galaxy M31: a mid-range smartphone that runs long and takes surprisingly good daylight photos

Sahil Bhalla

Women’s Day: 11 powerful quotes on gender barriers, smashing the patriarchy

Sujata Sangwan

[Jobs roundup] Design your career with these graphic designer roles at top startups

Apurva P

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Sat Mar 14 2020

Europe India Fintech Summit 2020

Bengaluru
Fri Mar 20 2020

Empresario Startup Summit 2020

Gujarat
Sat Mar 21 2020

BU'hack 2020

Greater Noida
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai