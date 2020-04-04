National carrier Air India has stopped bookings for domestic and international flights till April 30 as it awaits a decision from the government on the lockdown that ends on April 14, according to a spokesperson.





No-frills carriers IndiGo, SpiceJet, and GoAir said they were taking bookings for domestic flights starting April 15. SpiceJet and GoAir have started selling tickets for international flights from May 1.









An IndiGo spokesperson said bookings for international flights remained suspended. Full service carrier Vistara said it had started bookings for travel from April 15.





Commercial flights on domestic and international routes were suspended till April 14 amid the nationwide lockdown to prevent spreading of coronavirus infections.





The Air India spokesperson said bookings had now been closed till April 30 from Friday. "We are awaiting a decision post April 14," he added.





Spokespersons for SpiceJet and GoAir said bookings were open for travel on domestic flights from April 15 and for international flights from May 1.





"We continue to take bookings from April 15 onwards as of now. We will take action otherwise if there is any new notification from the (civil aviation) ministry," a Vistara spokesperson said.





Budget carrier AirAsia India on Saturday said bookings for its flights were open from April 15, but it was open to any change in case aviation regulator DGCA issued fresh directives on the issue.





In case there is any change based on the direction provided by the regulator, the spokesperson said, "We will abide to the policies and notify guests accordingly."





On Thursday, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said airlines were free to take ticket bookings for any date after April 14.





The 21-day nationwide lockdown began on March 25.









(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)





