Coronavirus: Air India stops bookings for flights till April 30

Air India decides to stop bookings for domestic and international flights till April 30, pending the government's decision on the coronavirus lockdown. Meanwhile, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and GoAir are taking bookings for domestic flights starting April 15.

By Press Trust of India
4th Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

National carrier Air India has stopped bookings for domestic and international flights till April 30 as it awaits a decision from the government on the lockdown that ends on April 14, according to a spokesperson.


No-frills carriers IndiGo, SpiceJet, and GoAir said they were taking bookings for domestic flights starting April 15. SpiceJet and GoAir have started selling tickets for international flights from May 1.


Air India
Also Read

Don't use alcohol-based hand sanitisers before lighting candles or diyas on Sunday: Govt


An IndiGo spokesperson said bookings for international flights remained suspended. Full service carrier Vistara said it had started bookings for travel from April 15.


Commercial flights on domestic and international routes were suspended till April 14 amid the nationwide lockdown to prevent spreading of coronavirus infections.


The Air India spokesperson said bookings had now been closed till April 30 from Friday. "We are awaiting a decision post April 14," he added.


Spokespersons for SpiceJet and GoAir said bookings were open for travel on domestic flights from April 15 and for international flights from May 1.


"We continue to take bookings from April 15 onwards as of now. We will take action otherwise if there is any new notification from the (civil aviation) ministry," a Vistara spokesperson said.


Budget carrier AirAsia India on Saturday said bookings for its flights were open from April 15, but it was open to any change in case aviation regulator DGCA issued fresh directives on the issue.


In case there is any change based on the direction provided by the regulator, the spokesperson said, "We will abide to the policies and notify guests accordingly."


On Thursday, Civil Aviation Secretary Pradeep Singh Kharola said airlines were free to take ticket bookings for any date after April 14.


The 21-day nationwide lockdown began on March 25.



(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)


(Edited by Teja Lele Desai)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Don't use alcohol-based hand sanitisers before lighting candles or diyas on Sunday: Govt

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Shah Rukh Khan announces series of initiatives to help citizens

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: Flipkart to honour all job offers; says no salary cuts

Press Trust of India

COVID-19: Driver Seva Mobile App launched to help stranded drivers on account of lockdown

Press Trust of India
Daily Capsule
The inspiring story of an army man fighting COVID-19
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus updates for April 4

Team YS

Fears of grid failure due to Sunday blackout misplaced: Power Ministry

Press Trust of India

The week that was: from a textbook techie to startups taking the fight to coronavirus

Vishal Krishna

Don't use alcohol-based hand sanitisers before lighting candles or diyas on Sunday: Govt

Press Trust of India

OYO suspends payment of monthly benchmark revenue to hotels; invokes force majeure

Press Trust of India

JCB joins hands with Asian Institute of Medical Sciences to battle COVID-19

Neelanjan Chakraborty

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru