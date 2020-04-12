How Cradlewise is working to increase ventilator efficiency for COVID-19

Bengaluru-based childcare startup Cradlewise is using its technology to produce a splitter device that can help two patients use one ventilator.

By Team YS
12th Apr 2020
How Cradlewise is increasing ventilator efficiency

Cradelwise

Bengaluru-based childcare startup Cradlewise is using its technology to produce a splitter device that can help two patients use one ventilator.


Debunking myths around coronavirus

battle against coronavirus

Doctors and healthcare startup founders talk about the coronavirus pandemic, the problems healthcare workers are facing, and the dos and don’ts.


How accelerator C-CAMP is fighting coronavirus

Coronavirus testing

The Centre for Cellular And Molecular Platforms believes that the fightback to the coronavirus pandemic starts with out-of-the-box solutions.


Innovators come together to solve COVID-19

Indian Bank

The CODE19 Online Hackathon started with 6,000 innovators who came together to build tech solutions to help solve the coronavirus crisis.


What led to the launch of Zerodha

The Turning Point Zerodha

Nithin Kamath

Today, online brokering startup Zerodha has 2.2 million customers and over 12 lakh active clients, as per NSE data till February.


Why costs can be controlled but revenue can’t

Matrix Moments

Avnish Bajaj, Founder and Managing Director of Matrix Partners India, talks about how a startup’s success hinges on the business plan, budget, burn rate, and performance.


How an entrepreneur built a Rs 1,000 Cr snacks company

Pratap Snacks

Prataap Snacks is a large-scale snacks manufacturer that runs nine manufacturing facilities, and more than 4,100 distributors.


Apple and Google join hands to fight COVID-19

Apple CEO

Apple CEO Tim Cook

The joint effort of Apple and Google in the first phase will launch APIs and operating system-level technology to assist in enabling contact tracing for coronavirus spread.


How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

