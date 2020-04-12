How Cradlewise is working to increase ventilator efficiency for COVID-19

Bengaluru-based childcare startup Cradlewise is using its technology to produce a splitter device that can help two patients use one ventilator.





Doctors and healthcare startup founders talk about the coronavirus pandemic, the problems healthcare workers are facing, and the dos and don’ts.





The Centre for Cellular And Molecular Platforms believes that the fightback to the coronavirus pandemic starts with out-of-the-box solutions.





The CODE19 Online Hackathon started with 6,000 innovators who came together to build tech solutions to help solve the coronavirus crisis.





Nithin Kamath

Today, online brokering startup Zerodha has 2.2 million customers and over 12 lakh active clients, as per NSE data till February.





Avnish Bajaj, Founder and Managing Director of Matrix Partners India, talks about how a startup’s success hinges on the business plan, budget, burn rate, and performance.





Prataap Snacks is a large-scale snacks manufacturer that runs nine manufacturing facilities, and more than 4,100 distributors.





Apple CEO Tim Cook

The joint effort of Apple and Google in the first phase will launch APIs and operating system-level technology to assist in enabling contact tracing for coronavirus spread.





