Coronavirus updates for April 4

With Prime Minister Modi's appeal to observe a nine-minute candlelight vigil on April 5 by switching off lights, many utilities are concerned and preparing for a sudden drop in power demand. While the Power Grid Corporation is confident of managing the grid stability due to the event, Maharashtra’s Energy Minister Nitin Raut said that it may lead to failures and power tripping. In its clarification, the Centre has said there was no need to switch off other appliances.





The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 3,000 with 86 reported deaths, according to Worldometers. According to the Ministry of Health, 30 percent of the cases are linked to the Tablighi Jamaat meet.





Across the world, the number of COVID-19 cases crossed 1,130,000, with over 60,000 deaths reported. The US reported over 30,000 new cases in a day, while the country recorded around 1,300 single-day deaths between Thursday and Friday — the highest one-day toll in any country. Over 7,300 people have now died in the US.









Meanwhile, the WHO and IMF chiefs said the coronavirus pandemic was "one of humanity's darkest hours," insisting that saving lives was a "pre-requisite" to saving livelihoods. This comes as the world economy is pummelled by the health crisis and due to countries locking down.

Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus: This Kota-based startup is providing healthcare beyond metros amid lockdown





Started in 2017 by Shreyans Mehta, Nikhil Baheti, and Saida Dhanavath, MedCords aims at addressing the disparity between accessibility to quality healthcare in urban and rural India.





Coronavirus: DST to work closely with startups for innovative solutions





The Department of Science and Technology will identify startups and provide financial assistance and support infrastructure to fast-track innovative solutions for combating coronavirus.





OYO suspends payment of monthly benchmark revenue to hotels; invokes force majeure





Hospitality firm OYO said it was suspending payment of monthly benchmark revenue to its hotel partners as it is finding impossible to discharge its obligations under the master service agreement due to COVID-19 pandemic.





[Matrix Moments] Amid COVID-19 crisis, overreacting is the only reaction acceptable for all fintechs: Vikram Vaidyanathan, MD, Matrix India Partners





In this episode of #MatrixMoments, Vikram Vaidyanathan, Managing Director, Matrix India and Rajat Agarwal, Director, Matrix India share guidelines for fintech firms on how to navigate their way through the perfect storm that is COVID-19 and why overreaction is the only acceptable reaction.





Coronavirus: What impact the pandemic has on brands





Find out how the coronavirus outbreak is changing the environment in which brands operate and what’s in store for them.





JCB joins hands with Asian Institute of Medical Sciences to battle COVID-19





Earthmoving and construction equipment manufacturer JCB will fund Asian Institute of Medical Sciences' purchase of medicines, testing kits, security suits, and other consumables for doctors and healthcare workers.





From philanthropy to PM-CARES Fund, India unites to fight coronavirus – the top social stories of the week





As the number of coronavirus cases continued to spread across the world and in India, the good news was people coming together to battle the pandemic.





How HR can use lessons from the last recession to get ahead of a coronavirus-led economic downturn





As businesses across the world ready for the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, it will be HR's job to alert leaders that need to strike a balance between reducing headcount and maintaining productivity in the long run.





5 ways to use AI/ML to help mitigate the coronavirus outbreak





How can we effectively mitigate the coronavirus's spread during this time and make our lives less complicated? Perhaps we could look to artificial intelligence (AI) to solve some big pain points.





Uber partners with NHA to provide transport service to COVID-19 healthcare workers





Ride-hailing platform Uber has partnered with the National Health Authority (NHA) to provide transport service to frontline healthcare workers in the country, who are engaged in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.





Marico ties up with Swiggy, Zomato to deliver goods during coronavirus lockdown





Swiggy and Zomato will deliver essential food items under the Marico portfolio, including Saffola oils and oats, to customers' doorsteps during the coronavirus lockdown.





Aditya Birla Group commits Rs 500 Cr for COVID-19 fight





Kumar Mangalam Birla-led Aditya Birla Group will contribute Rs 400 crore to the PM-CARES Fund, Rs 50 crore to FICCI-Aditya Birla CSR Centre for Excellence for COVID-19 relief measures, and Rs 50 crore to supply ventilators, masks and protective equipment.





CK Birla Group commits Rs 35 Cr to help battle coronavirus





The CK Birla Group has committed Rs 35 crore to support the government in the fight against coronavirus. Rs 25 crore will be contributed to the PM-CARES Fund, and the rest will be used by state governments and to supply equipment, masks, and PPE.





Coronavirus: Air India stops bookings for flights till April 30





Air India decides to stop bookings for domestic and international flights till April 30, pending the government's decision on the coronavirus lockdown. Meanwhile, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and GoAir are taking bookings for domestic flights starting April 15.





Hyundai commits support to central, state govts to fight coronavirus outbreak





Hyundai Motor India Foundation (HMIF), the CSR arm of Hyundai Motors India, on Saturday, said it will contribute relief funds to the central and state governments to fight against COVID-19 pandemic.





Coronavirus: Nestle announces Rs 15 Cr grant





Nestle India announces an initial grant of Rs 15 crore to provide food and essential groceries to the needy and facilitate purchase of medical equipment for hospitals to fight the COVID-19 outbreak.





IT Ministry is hosting a hackathon to find solutions for coronavirus





The Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) on Friday started a 'hackathon' to find working solutions for overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic.





Coronavirus: Government curbs exports of diagnostic kits with immediate effect





Exports of diagnostic kits were earlier allowed, but the government has now announced curbs as these kits are required for testing of coronavirus patients.





COVID-19: NHAI makes food, water arrangements at toll plazas for stranded truck drivers





On the directions of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, NHAI has made provisions for amenities at toll plazas.





Coronavirus: WHO, IMF say saving lives 'prerequisite' to save jobs





The WHO and IMF chiefs insisted that saving lives was a "prerequisite" to saving livelihoods in the coronavirus pandemic — a crisis they called "one of humanity's darkest hours".





Diet tips: Here's how to eat right during the COVID-19 lockdown





Have you been wondering what to eat and boost your immunity during these stressful times? Here is some interesting advice from the Health Coach at Eat.Fit





Don't use alcohol-based hand sanitisers before lighting candles or diyas on Sunday: Govt





Fears of grid failure due to Sunday blackout misplaced: Power Ministry





Allaying fears of electricity grid failure following the Prime Minister's appeal to switch off lights on Sunday night, the Power Ministry said these apprehensions are misplaced and all protocols are in place to handle the fluctuation in demand.