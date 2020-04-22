Bill Gates lauds PM Modi's leadership in combating COVID-19 in India

Gates said he was glad that Indian government is fully utilising its exceptional digital capabilities and launched 'Aarogya Setu' app to track COVID-19.

By Press Trust of India
22nd Apr 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Philanthropist and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and his government's "proactive measures" such as lockdown and expansion of focussed testing in combating the COVID-19 pandemic in India.


According to officials, Gates, in a letter to Modi, said he was glad that the Indian government is fully utilising its exceptional digital capabilities in its COVID-19 response and has launched the 'Aarogya Setu' digital app for coronavirus tracking, contact tracing, and to connect people to health services.


"We commend your leadership and the proactive measures you and your government have taken to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 infection rate in India," Gates was quoted as saying in the letter.
Bill Gates

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bill Gates, Co-Chairman of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. - PTI

Also Read

Coronavirus: Govt announces telephonic survey for feedback on prevalence, distribution of COVID-19 symptoms


He hailed the Modi government's steps in fighting COVID-19 such as adopting a national lockdown, expanding focussed testing to identify hotspots for isolation, quarantining, and care, and significantly increasing health expenditures to strengthen the health system response and promoting research and development and digital innovation.


"Grateful to see that you're seeking to balance public health imperatives with the need to ensure adequate social protection for all Indians," officials quoted the Gates Foundation co-chair as saying.

Earlier this month, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced an additional $150 million of grant for the global fight against the deadly coronavirus, raising its total funding to more than $250 million.


The foundation also called on world leaders to unite in a global response to COVID-19, that has infected over two million people worldwide, to ensure equitable access to diagnostics, treatments, and vaccines.


In another initiative, the government of India on Tuesday announced that it will conduct a telephone survey to garner feedback from citizens on prevalence and spread of coronavirus symptoms and urged people to participate in the exercise in good measure.


They will be called from the number 1921, the Health Ministry said, while cautioning against pranksters calling from any other number on the pretext of a similar survey.


The survey will be conducted by the National Informatics Centre (NIC), Government of India.

(Edited by Javed Gaihlot)

How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

Facebook invests $5.7 billion in Reliance Jio; becomes largest minority shareholder

Sohini Mitter

How Dunzo is meeting the 3x surge in demand for essentials despite a broken supply chain

Sindhu Kashyaap

Karnataka orders partial easing of lockdown norms from April 23

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus updates for April 22

Team YS
Daily Capsule
Meet the Indian startup teleporting human expertise from Wuhan to Germany
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

Coronavirus updates for April 22

Team YS

COVID-19: PM to hold video conference with CMs on April 27

Press Trust of India

Coronavirus: AIIMS deploys robots to avoid transmission from patients to healthcare workers

Bhavya Kaushal

Sachin Bansal-led Navi group's credit finance firm gets stable rating for Rs 500 cr debt

Press Trust of India

Karnataka orders partial easing of lockdown norms from April 23

Press Trust of India

Square Yards full-year revenue up 36pc at Rs 298cr

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Apr 24 2020

Maharashtra Startup Week 2020

Mumbai
Tue Apr 28 2020

Virtual Conference On The Occasion Of World IP Day

NA
Sat May 16 2020

BCIC EMERGING STARS Award

Bengaluru