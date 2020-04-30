Reliance Jio launches HD video conferencing app JioMeet; profits up 72 percent

With the demand for video conferencing and remote working applications at an all-time high, Reliance Jio is the latest to enter the segment.





The company has launched JioMeet, an HD video conferencing tool for mobiles and tablets.





JioMeet supports five users on the free plan, and up to 100 users on the business plan. It allows email and OTP-based logins for meeting hosts, while guests can join through a simple conferencing link. Users can even join meetings through a Chrome browser.





JioMeet launched on Google Play Store recently, and has already registered more than 100,000 downloads. Reliance called it a "nationwide video platform" in its earnings statement.









JioMeet lets users launch group calls through a simple click and exchange live chat messages during a conference. Users can answer calls in audio/video mode. They can also toggle between audio and video modes during a call.





The call host has the option to control the participants’ audio and video feeds using host controls. They can also selectively disconnect participants or end the entire meeting.





JioMeet also provides conference history (both audio and video feeds), and all meetings are PIN protected, according to Reliance Jio.





"We ensure that your call does not drop even when you are on the move and are passing by a low data network zone. Call is automatically downgraded to lower quality," the company stated.





Jio profits nearly triple

Reliance Jio net profits for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, stood at Rs 2,331 crore, growing 72 percent from the December quarter. Net subscriber additions were 17.5 million, taking Jio's total network base to 387.5 million.





Data consumption on Jio network continued to witness solid growth. Total wireless data traffic increased 34.3 percent to 1,284 crore GB during the quarter. The average data consumption per user per month was 11.3 GB and average voice consumption was 771 minutes.





Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani said in a statement, "We are glad that we have made connectivity and operations easier for our customers in these difficult times. Every Jio employee is trained to think 'Customer First' and that has resulted in overwhelming customer response as we are serving close to 40 crore Indians now."





Last week, Jio Platforms offloaded 9.9 percent stake to Facebook in the largest deal of India's internet ecosystem so far. It valued Reliance Jio at nearly $66 billion.