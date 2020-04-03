How small-town startups are coping with the coronavirus lockdown
Startups from metros may be well-equipped to deal with a lockdown. But what about startups from Tier-II and III cities?
Tier-II and III startups amid the lockdown
Govt launches COVID-19 tracker Aarogya Setu
Aarogya Setu is a location-based coronavirus tracker developed by MeitY and is available in multiple Indian languages.
How Boson Machines is rescuing healthcare workers
Mumbai-based 3D printer startup Boson Machines is manufacturing face shields to help healthcare professionals stay safe.
COVID-19 lockdown is leading to bluer skies
With the COVID-19 lockdown in place, we are seeing bluer skies, more marine life, and decreasing pollution levels.
Meet the startup building IoT-enabled Water ATMs
Rituparna Das co-founded Hydrotec Solutions and has installed more than 250 units of Arosia the water ATM in three states so far.
Why too much ownership is never good
Mohit Gulati, Managing Partner of ITI Growth Opportunities Fund, speaks about his learnings on investing in startups with sustainable growth models.
How Sweden is battling the coronavirus pandemic
As the coronavirus spreads, each country is dealing with the pandemic in its own way. Here’s how Sweden is battling the COVID-19.
Why COVID-19 a giant opportunity for MSMEs in India
Ravi Venkatesan, Founder and Chairman, Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME), tells us what impact will COVID-19 have on MSMEs.
How has the coronavirus outbreak disrupted your life? And how are you dealing with it? Write to us or send us a video with subject line 'Coronavirus Disruption' to editorial@yourstory.com
