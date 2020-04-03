How small-town startups are coping with the coronavirus lockdown

Startups from metros may be well-equipped to deal with a lockdown. But what about startups from Tier-II and III cities?

By Team YS
3rd Apr 2020
Tier-II and III startups amid the lockdown

startups coronavirus

Startups from metros may be well-equipped to deal with a lockdown. But what about startups from Tier-II and III cities?


Govt launches COVID-19 tracker Aarogya Setu 

Aarogya Setu

Aarogya Setu is a location-based coronavirus tracker developed by MeitY and is available in multiple Indian languages.


How Boson Machines is rescuing healthcare workers

Boson Machines Face shield

Credit: Arjun Panchal Twitter

Mumbai-based 3D printer startup Boson Machines is manufacturing face shields to help healthcare professionals stay safe. 


COVID-19 lockdown is leading to bluer skies

China pollution levels

A before and after comparison of the level of nitrogen dioxide across China.

With the COVID-19 lockdown in place, we are seeing bluer skies, more marine life, and decreasing pollution levels.


Meet the startup building IoT-enabled Water ATMs

Hydrotec Solutions

Rituparna Das, Co-founder of Hydrotec Solutions

Rituparna Das co-founded Hydrotec Solutions and has installed more than 250 units of Arosia the water ATM in three states so far.


Why too much ownership is never good

Investor, Mohit Gulati, ITI Go

Mohit Gulati, Managing Partner of ITI Growth Opportunities Fund, speaks about his learnings on investing in startups with sustainable growth models.


How Sweden is battling the coronavirus pandemic

Stockholm

As the coronavirus spreads, each country is dealing with the pandemic in its own way. Here’s how Sweden is battling the COVID-19.


Why COVID-19 a giant opportunity for MSMEs in India

GAME

Ravi Venkatesan, Founder and Chairman, Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship (GAME), tells us what impact will COVID-19 have on MSMEs.


