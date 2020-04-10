How Udaan is tackling delivery challenges amid lockdown

Sujeet Kumar of Udaan, reveals how the startup is dealing with supply and delivery challenges during the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus.





A Blind Network Survey states 56.4 employees across biggies like Facebook, Google, and Apple are facing anxiety and loneliness

The physical impact of coronavirus is visible, but it’s critical not to ignore the mental health consequences of working from home.





Bodhishop has initiated 'COVID-19 Fodder Drive' to provide fodder to cows

Bodhishop has initiated a ‘COVID-19 Fodder Drive’ where people can directly purchase fodder for cows and help keep small dairy farms stay afloat.





(L-R) Sanjeev and Phani

CovidMaps is a user-generated crowdsourced data aggregation platform where users can find or update information about local stores that sell essentials.





The coronavirus lockdown has seen an increase in the number of domestic violence cases as victims are now in close and continued proximity with abusers.





As hygiene becomes more important in a post-coronavirus world, cleantech startup OxyGarden is building air sanitisers to improve your indoor air quality.





In the 1970s, Mahendra K Daga would spend up to 16 hours a day in the ministries to get approval for access to land, labour, water, oil, etc.





founder of Medibox, Bhavik Kumar

Medibox is a B2B marketplace for medicines and other health products, and claims to be working with 2,50,000 retailers and hospitals.





