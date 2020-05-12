Coronavirus updates for May 12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a special economic package of around Rs 20 lakh crore. According to the PM, this amounts to 10 percent of the GDP and entails earlier announcements made by the Centre, decisions of the RBI, and today's package.





The PM also stressed on the importance of making the country self-reliant, with the focus of the package on the poor, migrant labourers, fishermen, farmers etc, as well as for the middle-class. The details of the package will be provided by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the coming days.





The Prime Minister also said that there will be a fourth phase of the lockdown post May 17. The announcement comes as India's COVID-19 case count crossed 72,000, with over 2,300 deaths reported.





The Railways resumed its services after over 50 days, with three trains leaving the national capital, carrying around 1,100 passengers each. According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, more than 6,000 Indians returned from abroad in 31 flights since May 1. The Indian Council of Medical Research is conducting a population-based serosurvey to estimate the prevalence of coronavirus infection among India's population.





Meanwhile, according to the data published by the National Statistical Office, industrial production fell by 16.7 percent in March, while manufacturing sector output fell by 20.6 percent as compared to last year.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Prime Minister announces Rs 20 lakh crore economic package, calls for India to become self-reliant





The details of the economic package will be given by the Finance Minister in the coming days, while the PM announced that there will be bold business reforms.





Coronavirus: PM Modi's Rs 20 lakh crore package to boost Make in India a silver lining for MSMEs





As India grapples with the consequences of the coronavirus lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announces a Rs 20 lakh crore package to revive the economy, exhorts people to be 'vocal for local'.





Startups must revise business plans, cut down on redundant expenses to tackle COVID-19, says Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma of Venture Catalysts





In a conversation with YourStory, Dr Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Co-founder, Venture Catalysts, and Managing Director of 9Unicorns Accelerator Fund, speaks about what startups need to do post COVID-19 to ensure growth.





Coronavirus: E-learning video platform Impartus sees surge in students amid lockdown





E-learning platform Impartus has on-boarded 110 educational institutes, 50,000, teachers, and over six lakh students since March, when coronavirus began spreading across India.





From food kits to relief teams, this organisation is serving the vulnerable in times of coronavirus





Delhi-based NGO SEEDS has come forward with plans of action to provide relief to the needy in seven states during the coronavirus pandemic.





Tamil Nadu implements Australian e-learning platform Matific across govt schools during COVID-19





Over 1.5 million students in Tamil Nadu from various state government schools will now have access to Matific, the mathematics e-learning platform.





This 85-year-old woman from Coimbatore makes and sells idlis to migrant workers for Rs 1





K. Kamalathal is selling idlis to migrant workers in Coimbatore despite the heavy losses that the lockdown has caused to her business.





These 2 Dehradun students have built a robot that can replace doctors, nurses in coronavirus wards





This robot can distribute food, masks, and medicines within quarantine zones and also spray disinfectant solution. They can also help in monitoring a patient via live-stream, ensuring social distancing.





Coronavirus: Adapting business during COVID-19 pandemic





Amid the coronavirus pandemic, when brick and mortar stores are finding it difficult to operate their business, here are a few tips for small business owners to consider to help battle the tide of uncertainty today.





The new home: Here’s how lifestyles will change post COVID-19





Our homes are no longer places of rest and relaxation after a long day at work. They are now our offices, entertainment centres and more. Get ready for all the changes around your house up ahead.





PM asks states to share roadmap by May 15 for lockdown exit





In a clear indication that the ongoing lockdown may not end completely but curbs will be further eased, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he was of the firm view that the measures needed in the first three phases of lockdown were not needed "in the fourth".





Twitter to label tweets containing harmful, misleading content on COVID-19





Twitter is undertaking these measures to ensure people have access to information from trusted health experts and organisations like WHO at a time when nations across the world are combating the coronavirus pandemic.





Railways makes installing Aarogya Setu mobile app 'mandatory' for travel





There is however no clarity yet on if and how the app will be enforced, officials said, as the Supreme Court in a directive, has said making it mandatory is illegal.





Coronavirus: Airport-like screening planned at 3 railway stations in Kerala





Counters like those at airports to screen passengers for coronavirus will be in place at Kozhikode, Ernakulam, and Thiruvananthapuram railway stations. Symptomatic passengers will be moved to hospitals, others will be transported to their home districts in buses.





Karnataka wants strict cordoning of containment zones to control coronavirus





Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa highlights his government's 4T action plan, saying the emphasis on 'Tracing, Tracking, Testing, and Treating' has largely contributed in keeping the coronavirus numbers comparatively low.





Prime Minister Modi to address nation at 8 pm tonight





This will be the prime minister's fifth address to the nation, including a video message, following the outbreak of coronavirus.





Uber pilots package delivery service in four cities in India





The service - Uber Connect - will allow residents of Guwahati, Jaipur, Gurugram, and Kolkata to send and receive packages while maintaining social distancing.





9,100 coronavirus-themed cyberattacks in India between Feb 2-May 2: Microsoft





Microsoft Vice President Ann Johnson says cybercriminals are taking advantage of the coronavirus pandemic, and targeting employees with phishing lures and malware.





New initiative by Railways, Postal dept for door-to-door delivery, pick up of parcels





The service has been started to mitigate the difficulties being faced by customers in sending and receiving parcels through the railway network during the lockdown period, a railway release said.