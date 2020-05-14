Coronavirus updates for May 14

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the second tranche of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package. The announcement focussed on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, marginal farmers, and the urban poor.





The Indian Railways suspended all passenger trains, barring the Shramik Special services and 30 special trains, and cancelled all train tickets till June 30.





The number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 79,000, with more than 2,500 deaths reported, according to Worldometer. Amid reports of migrant workers walking hundreds of kilometres to reach home, the Global Nutrition Report 2020 states that the coronavirus crisis has made India the single-largest contributor to the world's hungry population, which has touched 820 million.





According to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, the global trade fell three percent in the first quarter of 2020. The UN also warned of a global mental health crisis "due to isolation, fear, uncertainty, and global turmoil".









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Why Ajay Bijli of PVR believes theatres will overcome the worst of times, including coronavirus





On Money Matters with YourStory Founder and CEO Shradha Sharma, Ajay Bijli, Chairman and MD of PVR, decodes the effect of coronavirus on the traditional entertainment industry.





Entrepreneurs should use COVID-19 time as an opportunity to innovate, says Ratan Tata





In a conversation with Sudhir Sethi, Founder and Chairman of Chiratae Ventures, Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, talks about navigating the COVID-19 crisis, and how entrepreneurs should see this as an opportunity to innovate.





Here's how ecommerce giant Flipkart is innovating to keep coronavirus at bay





Flipkart employees have come up with simple and innovative products that are being deployed to maintain hygiene at their workplaces.





Entrepreneurs should put on their leadership hats and be willing to survive coronavirus crisis, says Deepak Gupta of WEH Ventures





In this week’s 100x Entrepreneur Podcast, Deepak Gupta, Founding Partner of seed stage fund WEH Ventures, discusses the impact of COVID-19 on the upcoming investments and startups.





Coronavirus impact: Free food grain to be made available for migrant workers





The second tranche of the government’s economic package is focussed on migrant workers, farmers, street vendors, and small traders.





Pandemic Heroes: Meet the Odisha mountaineer who turned vegetable vendor to help the elderly amid coronavirus





Nilachala Parida, a 25-year-old national-level mountaineer from Bhubaneshwar, has set up a small makeshift shack to sell vegetables and is offering ‘free home delivery’ for senior citizens and people suffering from illnesses.





As India moves towards 'Lockdown 4.0', CRY organises webinar to understand its effects on children





Based on an online study conducted by the NGO, CRY organised a webinar with a panel of experts to understand the state of healthcare and educational facilities available to children.





Five emerging startup opportunities in insurtech in a post-COVID-19 world





Here are five opportunities for incumbents and disruptors in insurtech post-COVID-19 to lower barriers of friction for customers to protect themselves.





How exchanges are helping SMEs get listed and raise funding during coronavirus





In these tough times, Exchanges have stood in support of SMEs and startups so that they can raise funds and keep their business running and growing.





'Coronavirus may never go away', warns World Health Organization





“This virus may never go away," said Dr. Michael Ryan, in a news briefing on Wednesday. Without a vaccine, he said it could take years for the population to build up sufficient levels of immunity to it.





Global trade fell 3pc in first quarter of 2020 due to COVID-19: UN





The downturn is expected to accelerate in the second quarter, with global trade projected to record a quarter-on-quarter decline of 27 percent.





'Work from home' to be new normal for govt offices post lockdown





The Department of Personnel and Training has come out with a draft framework for 'work from home' for the staff post-lockdown.





MakeMyTrip partners with hotels to launch online gourmet delivery service





With food safety and hygiene in mind, MakeMyTrip will be delivering orders through third-party service providers in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Bengaluru.





UN economic experts hail India's 'impressive' stimulus package to revive economy hit by coronavirus





While launching the World Economic Situation and Prospect (WESP) report update on Wednesday, Chief of the Global Economic Monitoring Branch Hamid Rashid told reporters in response to a question that the stimulus package announced by the Indian government on Tuesday is a very welcome development.