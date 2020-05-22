Coronavirus updates for May 22

According to Worldometer, the number of coronavirus cases in India crossed 123,000, with over 3,600 deaths reported. India saw its biggest single-day spike with 6,088 cases reported in 24 hours. The Centre said that 80 percent of all COVID-19 deaths have been in Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Delhi.





RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said that the GDP growth in 2020-21 was expected to be negative. He also stated that India is seeing a collapse of demand and investments are thinning out. Both electricity and petroleum consumption have fallen. RBI also extended the three-month moratorium on loan repayments till August.





Many industries and sectors are unveiling plans to open up. The International Cricket Council published guidelines for the safe resumption of cricket, which includes creating a testing plan for players. Maharashtra said that it was looking into the possibility of whether film and TV shoots can resume. Many domestic airlines also opened their bookings for the resumption of flights from May 25.





The pandemic is having an effect on other health issues as, according to the World Health Organisation, an estimated 80 million infants may have missed out on vaccines. A study of nearly 100,000 coronavirus patients has shown no benefit in treating them with anti-viral drug hydroxychloroquine. Meanwhile, Africa has reached 100,000 coronavirus cases, according to Africa Centre for Disease Control. Scientists in South Africa warn that the country may see up to 50,000 deaths and three million cases by the end of the day.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Pivot and Persist: To adapt to the new norm, Indian startups are deftly changing course and innovating amidst the COVID-19 crisis





YourStory’s Pivot and Persist series spotlights Indian startups that are pivoting to seize new business opportunities, transforming their business models and offerings to navigate the current COVID-19 crisis.





The Bengaluru-based startup has developed 3D printed shields with N95 layer





Quick Shape has created a helmet with a cooling system which protects against the harsh summer heat and also has an N95 filter to combat pollution.





[App Fridays] JioHealthHub brings lab tests, blood banks, coronavirus test centres at your fingertips





Reliance’s JioHealthHub is a holistic e-diagnostic app, which is gaining traction in the wake of the coronavirus crisis. It is a part of Jio Platforms’ suite of online services.





Technology Development Board provides financial support to six startups helping prevent COVID-19





TBD has been supporting the efforts of entrepreneurs developing technologies that include thermal scanners, medical devices, masks and diagnostic kits for COVID-19.





Inclusive, intuitive, integrated – DesignUp panelists share design principles for the coronavirus era





In our second preview article on the upcoming DesignUp panel, experts share insights from the travel, photography, and design sectors.





Meet the bikers who are on a mission to help the needy survive coronavirus pandemic





From distributing ration kits and medicines, patrolling traffic junctions, to creating awareness about hygiene practices, many bikers in Bengaluru are working round the clock to assist the poor.





Coronavirus: MyGate launches lifetime free plan to help housing societies cope with post-lockdown realities





The plan aims to help housing societies go contactless by minimising social interactions within the community via the MyGate app, post the coronavirus lockdown.





Here’s how Bollywood celebrities are helping their fans stay fit during lockdown





With gyms shut, at least for the foreseeable future, Bollywood stars are sharing ways to stay physically and mentally healthy during the lockdown.





Art in transition: The Kiran Nadar Museum of Art holds Mask-a-thon competition amid lockdown





Based out of New Delhi, KNMA is keeping art lovers engaged with artwork, and a Mask-a-thon competition during the lockdown.





Bengaluru man converts his hair salon to provide shelter to Nepalese and northeast Indian migrants





Rahul Rai has been helping and rescuing many migrants in the city during the coronavirus lockdown.





How digital adoption will power the post-lockdown revival and create a new industry normal





Industry 4.0 concentrates on the end-to-end digitalisation of all physical assets and their integration into digital ecosystems with value chain partners.





5 ways for retailers to fight the COVID-19 impact





With the supply chain and logistics industries facing the brunt of the coronavirus lockdown, retailers can use technology to fight the impact and aim for business as usual.





Better consumer understanding in times of COVID-19





The survival and relevance of a business in the post-COVID-19 world will be determined by the flexibility and agility in the decisions businessmen make today.





How the Pandemic Outbreak Paves a Pathway for Women Seeking Careers in AI





According to market research company International Data Corporation (IDC), the number of jobs in AI predicts to see an uprising of 16 percent by the end of 2020 globally.





Paytm records 4x growth in payments made to merchants during lockdown





The amount of payments received by merchants recorded in Paytm's e-ledger service Business Khata has crossed Rs 1,500 crore in about four months.





RBI extends moratorium on loans for another 3 months till August





As a result of this moratorium, individuals' EMI repayments of loans taken were not deducted from their bank accounts, providing much-needed liquidity. The EMI payments will restart only once the moratorium time period expires on August 31.





Interest rate cut to revive demand; more support needed: India Inc





The industry said more support will be required on an ongoing basis both from the RBI and government to stimulate economic growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic.





Coronavirus: Yatra.com to provide free bus service for 3,500 UP migrants in Delhi, Gurugram





Starting May 22, the bus service will operate to multiple destinations in Uttar Pradesh, amid nationwide lockdown triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.