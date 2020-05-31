YS Exclusive interview with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman talks about the government’s measures to revive and promote MSMEs and startups amidst COVID-19.

By Team YS
31st May 2020
YS Exclusive with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

In an exclusive interaction, Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs of India, talks about the government’s measures to revive and promote MSMEs and startups.


PM Modi writes heartfelt letter to the nation

PM Modi


Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned an open letter to the nation to commemorate his government's first anniversary of its second term in office.


Nationwide lockdown extended till June 30

lockdown


In new directives, the Union Home Ministry said re-opening of prohibited activities in areas outside containment zones will be done in a phased manner from June 1.


Meet India’s largest EV two-wheeler brand

hero electric

Naveen Munjal, Managing Director, Hero Electric


Hero Electric began in 2007. Today, it has captured 65 percent of the Indian electric two-wheeler market and claims to have sold 50,000 electric bikes and scooters last year.


These 5 apps can replace TikTok in India

TikTok app


TikTok downloads almost halved between March and May across the world, coinciding with growing negativity around the platform.


How Country Delight got unit economics right

Matrix Moments Country Delight

Founders of Country Delight - Chakradhar Gade and Nitin Kaushal


Avnish Bajaj and Sanjot Malhi of Matrix Partners India speak to Chakradhar Gade and Nitin Kaushal, of Country Delight, on how they are ensuring deliveries amidst COVID-19.


Why these founders focussed on India's lending landscape

The Turning Point - IndiaLends

Founders of IndiaLends - Gaurav Chopra and Mayank Kachhwaha


IndiaLends uses its transparent and highly-advanced automated processing system to offer credit products to a customer base of over seven million.


Helping students land internships amid coronavirus

d2c

Ankit Aggarwal, Founder and CEO of FLIVE Consulting, which runs and owns Dare2Compete (D2C).


Dare2Compete is an online student community that helps them get internships and recruitments. Since the lockdown, it has helped place nearly a thousand students.


