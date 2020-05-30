Real-life superhero Sonu Sood inspires hope amid India’s migrant crisis
Actor Sonu Sood – who has been hailed for helping migrant workers amidst the COVID-19 pandemic – talks to YourStory about how his late parents are an inspiration for his many random acts of kindness.
Overnight success takes at least 5 to 10 years: Ritesh Agarwal
On Money Matters with Shradha Sharma, Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of OYO Rooms, talks about surviving in the post-pandemic world, being in the news for the wrong reasons, and reviving the travel and hospitality industry.
Can TikTok rival Mitron sustain growth momentum
Mitron, a free short video and social platform, is being hailed as India’s answer to TikTok. The app has clocked more than five million installs within the first month of launch.
How India’s EV manufacturing can recover in the post-COVID-19 era
Sohinder Gill who interacts with policymakers, academia, and foreign partners to help build India’s EV ecosystem, discusses the current state of EV manufacturing in India and what the future holds for the sector.
This theatre group is feeding thousands of needy families
Besides performing plays to raise awareness on various social issues, Theatre For A Cause (TFAC) is organising online campaigns to arrange ration kits for the poor during the pandemic.
This 7-year-old conceptualised an app to make the planet greener
Agrata Tiwari has helped developed the Trilovera app, which integrates all popular apps. The app plants a tree for every product you buy on your favourite app.
An alternative school for sciences in Coimbatore
Mango Education is a Coimbatore-based startup that works as an alternative school for fundamental and applied sciences, focusing on children aged 5-15.
(Edited by Suman Singh)
