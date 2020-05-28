How a college dropout got a $3B-unicorn co-founder to join his startup

Pesto Tech Co-founder Ayush Jaiswal speaks to YourStory as he readies to welcome Swiggy Co-founder and former CTO Rahul Jaimani.

By Team YS
28th May 2020
How a college dropout got a $3B-unicorn co-founder to join his startup

Pesto

YourStory caught up with Pesto Tech Co-founder Ayush Jaiswal as he readies to welcome Swiggy Co-founder and former CTO Rahul Jaimani.


Weak internet infra slowing J&K startups

startup bharat


Entrepreneurs from Jammu and Kashmir unanimously agree that the lack of internet infrastructure in the region is the biggest challenge for tech startups.


An astrology startup making profits amid coronavirus

AstroTalk founder

AstroTalk founder Puneet Gupta


Delhi-based AstroTalk, which gives advice related to career, jobs, health, and relationships, saw its business more than double during the time of coronavirus.


How MyGate is tapping tech for security and safety

Product Roadmap - myGate

Founders of myGate


Security management startup MyGate is using automation to disrupt the sector. Here's how the app ensures social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.


Using real-world problems to upskill product developers

Crio.do team


Crio.Do offers a learning platform for engineers to make them industry-ready. The startup is backed by Binny Bansal and other former Flipkart employees.


This NRI gave up his green card to become a ‘chaiwala’

NRI Chaiwala


Jagdish Kumar serves tea with 35 flavours at his outlets, including ‘Mardo wali chai,’ ‘Pyaar-Mohabbat wali chai’ and ‘Anti-corona Brahmastra chai'.



