How a college dropout got a $3B-unicorn co-founder to join his startup

YourStory caught up with Pesto Tech Co-founder Ayush Jaiswal as he readies to welcome Swiggy Co-founder and former CTO Rahul Jaimani.









Entrepreneurs from Jammu and Kashmir unanimously agree that the lack of internet infrastructure in the region is the biggest challenge for tech startups.





AstroTalk founder Puneet Gupta





Delhi-based AstroTalk, which gives advice related to career, jobs, health, and relationships, saw its business more than double during the time of coronavirus.





Founders of myGate





Security management startup MyGate is using automation to disrupt the sector. Here's how the app ensures social distancing amid the coronavirus pandemic.









Crio.Do offers a learning platform for engineers to make them industry-ready. The startup is backed by Binny Bansal and other former Flipkart employees.









Jagdish Kumar serves tea with 35 flavours at his outlets, including ‘Mardo wali chai,’ ‘Pyaar-Mohabbat wali chai’ and ‘Anti-corona Brahmastra chai'.









Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!