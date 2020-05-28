US-based SaaS startup Clumio to double headcount at its India R&D centre

Clumio, a US-headquartered SaaS startup focused on data backup and protection solutions for enterprises said it will double the headcount at its India R&D centre in Bengaluru during this year, which currently has around 34 employees.





The company said it aims to reach 70 employees by the end of 2020.





Santa Clara, California-based Clumio was co-founded in 2017 by Poojan Kumar, Kaustubh Patil and Woon Jung, and, till date, has raised $186 million in funding.





Clumio co-founder and CEO Poojan Kumar





Clumio provides a secure backup as a service for enterprises that reduces the cost and replaces the complexity of managing data across all clouds with an authentic approach to SaaS.





“As a young startup we have the big and bold vision to build a leading SaaS company on public cloud. We came early to India to build that one big team and attract the excellent talent here,” Clumio's Co-Founder and CEO, Poojan Kumar, said.





The Bengaluru centre will be an "integral part" of Clumio’s capability to build and deliver services on its platform built on Amazon Web Services.





According to Poojan, the R&D centre in India is a strategic investment for Clumio to innovate and build SaaS-based data protection solutions.





Clumio will be looking for talent across roles such as software engineering, cloud technologies and customer support. The centre will have a mix of experienced engineers and fresh talent.





Leading investors such as Mike Speiser - Sutter Hill Ventures, Mike Volpi - Index Ventures, Mark Leslie - Leslie Ventures and John Thompson - Chairman, Microsoft, have invested in Clumio.