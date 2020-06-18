Amazon Flex delivery programme extended to more than 35 cities in India

Global online retailer Amazon has announced expansion of its Amazon Flex delivery programme, which provides part-time income opportunity to people in more than 35 cities in the country.





This global delivery programme was launched in India in June 2019 where individuals can earn from Rs 120 to Rs 140 per hour, delivery packages to customers of Amazon.









According to a statement issued by Amazon, since the expansion of the programme from three cities in June 2019 to now 35 cities, it has created tens of thousands of part-time opportunities for individuals in metros and non-metro cities such as Raipur, Hubli, Gwalior, and Nashik among others.





According to Amazon, the expansion of the programme will help scale its India’s delivery capability.





“Over the last one year we have received an overwhelming response for the Amazon Flex programme from thousands of individuals who have benefited by delivering to Amazon customers. Amazon Flex partners enjoy the part-time opportunity to earn more, especially at this time when the country is economically recovering from the impact of the nationwide lockdown. Their safety remains our top priority, and we are taking the right precautions, and have implemented a series of preventative health measures,” said Prakash Rochlani, Director, Last Mile Transportation, Amazon India.





Amazon India said the Flex programme has created opportunities for students, homemakers and individuals who are looking to supplement their income by delivering Amazon packages during their spare time.





Ever since the lockdown was imposed on March 25 to combat the coronavirus pandemic, and the subsequent gradual opening up of the economy, the ecommerce industry in India had to deal with its own set of challenges. In the initial days of lockdown, they were permitted only to transact and deliver essential items but later, this restriction got lifted.





However, industry observers believe that sales by the ecommerce companies in India are yet to reach the pre-lockdown levels, but some of them already announced the start of the sales events.