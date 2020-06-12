This Bengaluru startup is helping people sanitise daily objects using its disinfectant chamber

The coronavirus pandemic has made people anxious about hygiene practices. Apart from keeping the hands sanitised, it has also become necessary to clean and disinfect objects and surfaces regularly touched by several people.





Bengaluru-headquartered nanotechnology startup Log 9 Materials Pvt. Ltd. is trying to solve the surface sanitising issue through its product CoronaOven — a patent-pending technology — which uses UV-C light to disinfect surfaces of different objects.





Akshay Singhal, Co-founder, Log9 Materials





Founded in 2014 by Akshay Singhal and Kartik Hajela, Log 9 Materials is a graphene (single layer of carbon atoms) research and development startup. It is involved in designing innovative products using graphene and helps in commercialising its use.





“CoronaOven is primarily a disinfectant technology. It sanitises any object which can be placed inside its chamber. It uses appropriate UV-C light intensity approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to kill coronavirus or any other pathogen,” Akshay says.

CoronaOven

According to the co-founder, the plug-in disinfecting chamber, which is a little bigger than a microwave oven, can be used to disinfect any materials such as ecommerce packages, grocery items, milk packets, wallets, electronic gadgets, masks, gloves, etc., which can fit into the machine within 10 minutes.





Akshay explains that the machine uses in-built UV lamps, and has been designed in a way to disinfect objects from all angles. Apart from the ICMR certification, the product has also been tested and verified at the laboratory of the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru.





“The chamber is contactless and provides cold sanitisation, thus no harm is done to the products via heating. Apart from this, at a time when masks and gloves are facing supply shortages, sanitising the products and reusing them is a better alternative than washing them,” he adds.





Speaking about the technology, the co-founder adds that a certain controlled amount of UV-C light can permanently damage the RNA sequence of the SARS-CoV2 virus, and can also damage its ability to multiply in living cells.





In a press statement, the startup also claimed that the CoronaOven received a biological indicator test certificate from the Trustwell Hospital in Bengaluru, and is currently undergoing BSL-3 virological testing at ICMR-approved laboratories.





Besides, Log 9 Materials has also joined hands with ICMR-approved Dr. Dangs Path Lab in Delhi, to test the use of its product on different microorganisms such as Gram-positive and negative bacteria, drug-resistant fungus, etc., which are known to be difficult to disinfect from object surfaces.





CoronaOven. Credit: Log 9 Materials

Business plans and more

Currently, the startup is providing three B2C variants of CoronaOven, depending on the number of products that can be sanitised. According to Akshay, the 20 litres variant is priced at Rs 11,000, and the 23 litres variant is available for Rs 16,000. He added that Log 9 Materials has sold around 1,500 CoronaOven machines so far.





Speaking about the future plans, the co-founder says, “We are now planning to expand the technology to disinfect bigger surfaces, and expand the application of the product. We are now developing larger variants too. For example, for sanitising baggage and trolleys at the airports, cabinet-sized machines to disinfect body coveralls and PPE gears, disinfecting products in apparel stores, etc.”





He adds that the startup is already in talks with Bengaluru International airport for deploying larger variants to sanitise luggage.





Akshay explains that amid the coronavirus situation, several other players have come up with UV light disinfection solutions. However, he believes that it is important for technology to be properly backed by science and certifications.





He explains that the technology only works with a designated amount of UV light, and that it needs to be measured and certified as done by the startup.





Among its competition, Delhi-headquartered startup Green Grapes Devices has developed a UV Sterilisation Box which can be used to disinfect small-sized daily use items such as cell phones, keys, watches, rings, masks, etc.