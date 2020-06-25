How COVID-19 is affecting India's medical tourism industry

Every year, 1,50,000 patients travel to India to seek medical treatment. But, due to coronavirus, the industry is now one of the worst-hit sectors.





Aigroedge Co-founders Mayank Rajput, Abhai Tiwari, and Akshay Taneja

Delhi-based startup AIGROEDGE has built a proprietary IoT sensor that monitors agricultural lands in real-time and improves crop visibility.





Vinati Organics founder Vinod Saraf (left) with current CEO and MD Vinati Saraf Mutreja (right)

Started in 1989 by Vinod Saraf, Vinati Organics Limited is a speciality chemicals manufacturing company exporting products worldwide.





Neeraj, CTO, Groww

Groww, which lets customers buy and sell mutual funds online, has evolved into an end-to-end platform to solve consumer needs.





udChalo Team

Chalo, a Mumbai-based startup, is working with state governments to ensure commuters use safe and efficient bus transport systems.





Uttarakhand (Photo: Sandeep Chetan)

Apart from being an education hub, Uttarakhand is also home to at least 66 startups registered under Startup India, a Government of India initiative.





Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy

After adding the Hindi language interface, ecommerce giant Flipkart has expanded to connect with Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu consumers.





