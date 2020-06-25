How COVID-19 is affecting India's medical tourism industry

Every year, 1,50,000 patients travel to India to seek medical treatment. But, due to coronavirus, the industry is now one of the worst-hit sectors.

By Team YS
25th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

COVID-19 and medical tourism in India

Medical tourism

Every year, 1,50,000 patients travel to India to seek medical treatment. But, due to coronavirus, the industry is now one of the worst-hit sectors.


Helping farmers maximise yields using deeptech

Aigroedge founders

Aigroedge Co-founders Mayank Rajput, Abhai Tiwari, and Akshay Taneja

Delhi-based startup AIGROEDGE has built a proprietary IoT sensor that monitors agricultural lands in real-time and improves crop visibility.


Make in India: chemicals manufacturer Vinati Organics

vinati

Vinati Organics founder Vinod Saraf (left) with current CEO and MD Vinati Saraf Mutreja (right)

Started in 1989 by Vinod Saraf, Vinati Organics Limited is a speciality chemicals manufacturing company exporting products worldwide.


Using tech to make investments simpler

Product Roadmap - Groww

Neeraj, CTO, Groww

Groww, which lets customers buy and sell mutual funds online, has evolved into an end-to-end platform to solve consumer needs.


This app makes bus transport systems efficient

udChalo Team

udChalo Team

Chalo, a Mumbai-based startup, is working with state governments to ensure commuters use safe and efficient bus transport systems.


How Uttarakhand's startups are making a mark

uttarakhand

Uttarakhand (Photo: Sandeep Chetan)

Apart from being an education hub, Uttarakhand is also home to at least 66 startups registered under Startup India, a Government of India initiative.


Flipkart's inclusive push with regional languages

Flipkart Group CEO, Kalyan Krishnamurthy

Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy

After adding the Hindi language interface, ecommerce giant Flipkart has expanded to connect with Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu consumers.


Now get the Daily Capsule in your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today! 

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

The Zoho experiment: Sridhar Vembu dabbles with village offices as employees move home

Vishal Krishna

IBM unveils free digital learning platform

Press Trust of India

[Techie Tuesday] Meet Neeraj Jhanji, the man who sold patents of status updates, news feed to Facebook

Sindhu Kashyaap
Daily Capsule
How COVID-19 is affecting India's medical tourism industry
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

[Funding alert] Rakesh Jhunjhunwala-backed healthcare startup Fullife raises Rs 50 Cr in a round led by Amansa Capital

Rashi Varshney

IBM unveils free digital learning platform

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Matrix Partners India invests $5M in plant-based nutrition startup Oziva

Debolina Biswas

Google tweaks privacy settings to keep less user data

Press Trust of India

[Funding alert] Fintech startup slice raises Rs 46 Cr led by Japan-based Gunosy

Sujata Sangwan

The computer girls: How far have women come in technology?

Usha Kommuru

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Jul 03 2020

The HerKey Conclave 2020

Online