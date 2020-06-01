Coronavirus updates for June 1

With more than 194,000 COVID-19 cases according to Worldometer, India is now the seventh-worst country in terms of the number of reported infections. The number of single-day infections crossed 8,000 for the third consecutive day.





Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan, Centre approved Rs 20,000 crore subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs, as well as Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion for MSMEs. DGCA directed airlines to try and keep the middle seat vacant or provide wraparound gowns to flyers sitting on the middle seat. Over two lakh parents have signed a petition demanding that schools should not be reopened unless the number of COVID-19 cases come down or a vaccine is developed.





Tamil Nadu and Odisha reported highest single-day spike. Though Haryana opened its borders, Delhi's borders will remain sealed for the general public for the next one week. Himachal Pradesh has allowed buses to ply with 60 percent capacity. Karnataka deferred its plan to re-open malls, hotels and places of religious worship as the state also reported the highest single-day fresh cases.





Though the worldwide COVID-19 case count touched 6.3 million, many countries are now easing restrictions. The Netherlands allowed bars, restaurants, museums, cinemas, and theatres to open after almost three months. In South Africa, the sale of alcohol was allowed to resume, with people lining up outside liquor shops. On the other hand, Iran saw biggest daily rise in infections since April 1.









Facebook Shops, free credits, and more: How Shopify is helping SMEs get back to business after COVID-19





Shopify has been in India since 2014. But never before has its merchant network been so strapped of cash. Here’s how the ecommerce platform provider is helping small businesses go online after COVID-19.





How Bengaluru-based Invento Robotics' robots are taking the fight to coronavirus





Invento Robotics has launched a semi-automatic robot that uses advanced thermal imaging, natural language processing, and facial recognition technology to screen people for coronavirus. It can also disinfect surfaces in hospitals and hotels with UV rays.





BYJU's among world's top 10 education apps downloaded during the lockdown





BYJU's became the only Indian entry in the world's top ten downloaded apps in April as several cities went into a lockdown following the coronavirus outbreak.





Unlock 1.0 – 50 quotes from India’s battle against COVID-19





In this compilation, we present inspiring quotes from the week of May 25-31 that frame India’s gradual emergence from the unprecedented coronavirus lockdown.





Amid coronavirus-led lockdown, UPI breaches Rs 2B transactions in May





After the COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed in May, the total value of the transactions reached Rs 218,392 crore, representing a 44.4 percent rise in monthly value.





Digital Marketing: Can the COVID-19 seize your business?





The percentage of obsession towards your digital devices has increased unpredictably. Even right now, you are using a mobile, laptop or a tab/iPad.





Top 3 Popular Smartphone Apps to Track COVID 19





There are many apps that you can download in your phone for tracking infected people. Millions of people from all over the world are downloading apps that can track COVID 19.





Why the COVID-19 pandemic is the perfect opportunity to embrace digital payments





COVID-19 is an opportunity waiting to be explored when it comes to adopting and managing payment instruments. These steps will help us say yay to digital and nay to cash and cheques.





What COVID-19 demands - Saving Economy or Spending Economy?





The economic growth investment strategy can be seen as one of the significant factors behind many economic ills. First, many economies have gone deep into debt to raise spending and rebound from financial setbacks.





OYO announces ESOPs for all furloughed employees impacted by COVID-19





Given the uncertainty around the timelines for complete business revival, the company has also announced placement support for furloughed employees keen to explore opportunities outside of the company or industry.





COVID-19: PM says advancements nations make in health sector will matter more than ever





PM Modi also sought discussion on advances in telemedicine, use of 'Make in India' products and IT tools in the medical sector for a healthier society.





Govt approves Rs 20,000 Cr subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs





Additionally, the Union Cabinet on Monday also approved Rs 50,000 crore equity infusion for MSMEs to strengthen their growth potential.