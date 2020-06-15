Coronavirus updates for June 15

For the third consecutive day, the number of daily coronavirus cases in India crossed 11,000. According to Worldometer, the total number of cases crossed 333,000, of which half have recovered.





The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) recommended using rapid antigen tests on people living in hotspots and healthcare centres. Tamil Nadu has announced a total lockdown in four districts of the state from June 19 to June 30. Maharashtra has allowed opening of schools in areas that are COVID-19 free and through online learning. Karnataka has modified its quarantining laws, mandating travellers from Delhi and Chennai to undergo a three-day quarantine.





Across the world, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed eight million. Meanwhile, many countries are increasingly easing lockdown restrictions. Singapore will allow small gatherings and reopening of restaurants. For the first time in nearly three months, many parts of UK opened public spaces. Germany and France are the latest European countries to reopen their borders.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





Pivot and Persist: How FabHotels stayed in business even as coronavirus shuttered the hotel industry





Work from FabHotels, sanitised stays for frontline workers, and quarantine facilities for Vande Bharat mission: new demand channels helping the company survive and thrive amidst the nationwide coronavirus-led lockdown.





Only 10 pc organisations were systems resilient before COVID-19, says Ramnath Venkataraman of Accenture





Ramnath Venkataraman of Accenture Technology on how companies’ technology strategies directly impact their business operations and underlying systems during a major disruption or crisis.





15 years after launch, this micro-enterprise’s ULV Bio Fogger is suddenly a market favourite due to COVID-19





Indore-based Bioline India, founded in 2001, manufactures affordable and quality medical equipment. Amidst COVID-19, this micro-enterprise saw a skyrocketing demand for its ULV Bio Fogger, which was once a sleeping product.





This global research effort aims to detect COVID-19 through cough analysis





Initiated and led by Dr Rahul Panicker of Wadhwani Institute for Artificial Intelligence, the Cough against Covid is focussed on building an AI-based system that can use cough sounds, symptoms, and other contextual information to enable people to self-screen for the virus.





These women driver partners of UberMedic are helping frontline warriors during the pandemic





Samina, Pooja, and Kavita are among the many women driver partners of UberMedic who are risking their health and transporting essential healthcare staff and non-COVID-19 patients to hospitals in cities like Mumbai and Delhi, which are severely affected by the pandemic.





COVID-19 impact: 38 pc of startups have run out of cash, reveals survey





The survey done by LocalCircles has revealed a very grim picture for startups across the country impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. However, there is hope that things would turn for the better in the next six months.





Uber expands its package delivery service ‘Uber Connect’ to Bengaluru





In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Uber piloted the new service last month which is now available across 11 Indian cities including Kolkata, Jaipur, Guwahati, Gurugram, Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, Chandigarh, and Noida.





This doctor-turned-IRS officer fed 5 lakh migrant workers during coronavirus lockdown





A passionate philanthropist who wants to reform the education system in India, Dr Aditya Prakash Bhardwaj set up a social organisation called ‘WeCare’ to provide fresh meals to migrant workers during the coronavirus lockdown. The group fed about 15,000 migrant workers daily, besides feeding stray animals.





From coronavirus lockdown towards the ‘new normal’ – 45 quotes from India’s COVID-19 battle





In this compilation, we present inspiring quotes from the week of June 8-14 that frame India’s phased emergence from the COVID-19 lockdown.





Online Education And Its Impact On Children During COVID-19





Learn about the impact on children due to COVID-19 that has forced schools to adapt to online education.





Unlocking growth for co-working Spaces in a post-coronavirus world





Co-working spaces need to rethink and recalibrate to focus on the health and safety of the employees, and adapt to the changing times.





Darshan Sankhala Explain How OTT Platforms Going to Be a Game Changer for Film Industry during Pandemic





In this article, Darshan Sankhala has explained how OTT Platforms will turn out to be a game changer for film industry during this coronavirus period.





Survival to revival: Strategies that can help startups during and post the COVID-19 era





The current pandemic situation has presented unprecedented challenges to the entire startup community, irrespective of which stage they belong to. Here are some of the survival strategies for startups to wither the COVID-19 pandemic.





Impact of COVID-19 on the microfinance sector





The anticipations over pent up demand for loans post lockdown relaxation is expected to trigger swift recovery of the sector.





Chennai will switch to shutdown mode for 12 days again: TN CM K Palaniswami





During the 12-day period, only essential services will be allowed with restrictions, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami.