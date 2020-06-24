Coronavirus updates for June 24

India reported its highest single-day spike of nearly 16,000 coronavirus cases and 465 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to Worldometer, India's case count is now more than 470,000, with over half of the patients recovered.









COVID-19 cases in Karnataka breached the 10,000-mark, the state becoming the seventh in the country to do so. Amid a spike in cases, West Bengal has extended the lockdown till July 31 to contain the spread of the disease. Delhi plans to use an IT-driven tool, coupled with Aarogya Setu, to boost surveillance and contract tracing in the containment zones. Meanwhile, the United Nations has applauded Kerala's Health Minister K K Shailaja for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.





The International Monetary Fund predicted that India's GDP will contract 4.5 percent in FY21, revering its earlier forecast of a growth of 1.9 percent. The multilateral lending institution said that the projections were revised due to a long period of lockdown and slower recovery than anticipated.





Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





In dire straits: India's medical tourism companies find no business amid COVID-19





In 2019, India was ranked as the third most preferred destination for medical tourism, with the industry set to reach $9 billion in valuation in 2020. But with the coronavirus pandemic, the industry is now one of the worst-hit sectors with its survival being questioned.





Why knowledge sharing is even more important in the COVID-19 era: insights from CII’s Global Knowledge Virtual Summit





In our second preview article on CII’s summit, we share examples of effective collaboration during the COVID-19 crisis and broader implications for knowledge management.





Meet the man who sold his SUV to distribute oxygen cylinders to COVID-19 patients for free





Mumbai-resident Shahnawaz Shaikh gave away his SUV to buy and distribute oxygen cylinders for free. So far, he has handed them out to over 250 families with coronavirus patients.





Survival of the fittest: How healthtech companies are pivoting amid COVID-19





Here are a few healthtech businesses which have pivoted to fight against COVID-19. Ranjana Nair of RayIoT tells about the challenges faced.





Here’s how to ensure resilience amongst the human resource during COVID-19





As COVID-19 forces people to stay at home, isolation, emotional distress, as well as the fear of losing one’s job, loved ones, and more, this is the time for companies to step up and help its human resource feel stronger.





Kapil Jain of Graphitto Labs Shares 5 Survival Strategies for Entrepreneurs during COVID-19





Kapil Jain, founder of Graphitto Labs Private Limited, tells how to cut unnecessary costs and adjust to the current environment with gradual transitions.





How rural India is embracing telemedicine in the time of coronavirus





Telemedicine helps in reducing the travelling time and cost for the patients, streamlining assets, upgrading diagnosis, tackling emergencies, and speculating critical cases at early stages.





IMF downgrades outlook for global economy due to coronavirus





India's economy is projected to contract by 4.5 percent following a longer period of lockdown and slower recovery than anticipated in April, the IMF said.