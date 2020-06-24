Coronavirus updates for June 24

Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

By Kanishk Singh
24th Jun 2020
  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

India reported its highest single-day spike of nearly 16,000 coronavirus cases and 465 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to Worldometer, India's case count is now more than 470,000, with over half of the patients recovered.


Coronavirus
Also Read

Meet the man who sold his SUV to distribute oxygen cylinders to COVID-19 patients for free


COVID-19 cases in Karnataka breached the 10,000-mark, the state becoming the seventh in the country to do so. Amid a spike in cases, West Bengal has extended the lockdown till July 31 to contain the spread of the disease. Delhi plans to use an IT-driven tool, coupled with Aarogya Setu, to boost surveillance and contract tracing in the containment zones. Meanwhile, the United Nations has applauded Kerala's Health Minister K K Shailaja for tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.


The International Monetary Fund predicted that India's GDP will contract 4.5 percent in FY21, revering its earlier forecast of a growth of 1.9 percent. The multilateral lending institution said that the projections were revised due to a long period of lockdown and slower recovery than anticipated.


Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.


In dire straits: India's medical tourism companies find no business amid COVID-19


In 2019, India was ranked as the third most preferred destination for medical tourism, with the industry set to reach $9 billion in valuation in 2020. But with the coronavirus pandemic, the industry is now one of the worst-hit sectors with its survival being questioned.


Why knowledge sharing is even more important in the COVID-19 era: insights from CII’s Global Knowledge Virtual Summit


In our second preview article on CII’s summit, we share examples of effective collaboration during the COVID-19 crisis and broader implications for knowledge management.


Meet the man who sold his SUV to distribute oxygen cylinders to COVID-19 patients for free


Mumbai-resident Shahnawaz Shaikh gave away his SUV to buy and distribute oxygen cylinders for free. So far, he has handed them out to over 250 families with coronavirus patients.


Survival of the fittest: How healthtech companies are pivoting amid COVID-19


Here are a few healthtech businesses which have pivoted to fight against COVID-19. Ranjana Nair of RayIoT tells about the challenges faced.


Here’s how to ensure resilience amongst the human resource during COVID-19


As COVID-19 forces people to stay at home, isolation, emotional distress, as well as the fear of losing one’s job, loved ones, and more, this is the time for companies to step up and help its human resource feel stronger.


Kapil Jain of Graphitto Labs Shares 5 Survival Strategies for Entrepreneurs during COVID-19


Kapil Jain, founder of Graphitto Labs Private Limited, tells how to cut unnecessary costs and adjust to the current environment with gradual transitions.


How rural India is embracing telemedicine in the time of coronavirus


Telemedicine helps in reducing the travelling time and cost for the patients, streamlining assets, upgrading diagnosis, tackling emergencies, and speculating critical cases at early stages.


IMF downgrades outlook for global economy due to coronavirus


India's economy is projected to contract by 4.5 percent following a longer period of lockdown and slower recovery than anticipated in April, the IMF said.

(Edited by Suman Singh)

Want to make your startup journey smooth? YS Education brings a comprehensive Funding Course, where you also get a chance to pitch your business plan to top investors. Click here to know more.

  • +0
Share on
close
  • +0
Share on
close
Share on
close

Trending Now

Trending Stories

With Rs 14 lakh business per day, this astrology startup is making profits in the time of coronavirus

Thimmaya Poojary

How this engineer-turned- author is exploring complex human relationships in the urban milieu with his books

Team YS

Ever wondered how the elite find their perfect match? Meet Anuradha Gupta, founder of Vows for Eternity

Team YS

The Zoho experiment: Sridhar Vembu dabbles with village offices as employees move home

Vishal Krishna
Daily Capsule
What bus travel will look like in a post-COVID-19 world
Read Here

Latest

Updates from around the world

IMF downgrades outlook for global economy due to coronavirus

Press Trust of India

Google Pay says it works with banks to allow payments via UPI, transactions fully protected

Press Trust of India

CCI approves Facebook's 9.99 pc stake in Jio Platforms

Press Trust of India

[Funding Alert] Fintech lender Aye Finance raises Rs 210 Cr in Series E round led by CapitalG

Trisha Medhi

Reliance may break-up with IPOs of Jio, retail business

Press Trust of India

Google Pay not a payment system operator: RBI to HC

Press Trust of India

Our Partner Events

Hustle across India
Fri Jul 03 2020

The HerKey Conclave 2020

Online