Coronavirus updates for June 30

While India prepares to transition into Unlock 2 phase of the lockdown, the number of coronavirus cases in the country has risen to more than 574,000, with more than 17,000 deaths reported, according to Worldometer.





In an address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens to maintain hygiene, wear masks, and ensure social distancing. Meanwhile, India's Bharat Biotech's COVAXINE — India's first vaccine candidate for COVID-19, got the nod from DCGI to begin clinical trials.





West Bengal is the latest state to extend the lockdown till July 31 as the state recorded its highest single-day spike. Karnataka has reportedly asked its frontline workers to expect a big spike in COVID-19 cases by the end of July, and to handle the crisis for the next six months. All Common Entrance Tests in Telangana stand postponed in view of the rising cases. Uttar Pradesh became the fifth state to conduct a total of seven lakh tests, after Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Rajasthan.









Here's a roundup of YourStory's coverage today of how India and the world are dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.





'Incredibly difficult decision': Bike-sharing startup Bounce CEO on layoffs





Bounce CEO Vivekananda Hallekere said the startup is setting up a support team to help the laid-off employees find suitable jobs at the 'earliest'.





Early-stage VC Rainmaker Ventures says ‘every dollar will be under the lens for the next 12 months’





Mumbai-based Rainmaker Ventures, which backs early-stage startups, is turning ‘cautious’ in a post-pandemic world. It is also scouting for investment opportunities in Southeast Asia and the UAE.





Pivot and Persist: this coworking company is setting up workstations at home due to COVID-19





Homescape was launched by Bengaluru-based co-working space Workshaala. It is a complete end-to-end solutions provider for workstation infrastructure requirements for employees working from home.





How this serial entrepreneur started up during COVID-19 lockdown and raised funding too





Bengaluru-based BitClass enables independent teachers and coaches to schedule and conduct live classes in less than five minutes. Started in April this year, the platform has already delivered 35,000 minutes of live classes.





MSME Week: Ayurveda brands get a boost in the time of coronavirus





In a one-on-one virtual interaction during the MSME Week, Ameve Sharma, President, Baidyanath, and Co-founder of Kapiva Ayurveda, sheds light on how the Ayurvedic sector has grown in these tough times with immunity building becoming a top priority.





How this Delhi-based agritech startup continues to empower Indian farmers in times of COVID-19





Post-harvest agritech startup Arya helps small-sized farmers earn more by providing warehousing services, loans, and connecting them with the right market.





India’s first COVID-19 vaccine gets approval for clinical trials





Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN, India’s first vaccine candidate for COVID-19, gets DCGI nod for Phase I and II clinical trials in July 2020.





PM Narendra Modi announces free food grain scheme for citizens extended till November





PM Narendra Modi said the decision was taken in view of the forthcoming festive season even as he cautioned the citizens not to let their guard down in their fight against coronavirus.





This Vasai couple donates 50 beds, oxygen cylinders to a COVID-19 care centre on their wedding day





Mumbai-based Eric Anton Lobo and Merlin celebrated their wedding day by donating 50 beds and oxygen cylinders to a COVID-19 care centre at Satpala village.





How can Digital Marketing help the real-estate market to sustain or bounce back in this COVID-19 Pandemic?





The big question we're facing right now is “Will real estate bounce back after the COVID-19 pandemic?"





Getting India back to work: How to prepare for the new normal





With the number of COVID-19 cases still climbing in India, companies are now faced with the task of deciding whether to open up their offices and get the employees back while keeping them safe.