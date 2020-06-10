Used two-wheeler sales platform CredR launches on-demand doorstep bike service in select cities

CredR, a used two-wheeler sales platform, on Tuesday announced its foray into the on-demand doorstep bike service segment with the rollout of 'CredR Care'.





Under the CredR Care' service, users can book a service package as per their bike model from their home or office.





The new service has been launched in four cities, Bengaluru, Delhi NCR, Jaipur and Pune, CredR said in a release.





The service of the vehicle will be carried out by trained auto experts while following all social distancing norms and sanitisation protocols, it said.





"From being a full-stack used two-wheeler brand, the move to two-wheeler servicing was a natural progression for us. Our expertise in the domain of bike refurbishment and maintenance makes us fully equipped to make this move," said Sasidhar Nandigam, Chief Strategy Officer, CredR.





With bike ownership on the rise due to social distancing, CredR is confident that on-demand, doorstep servicing will also see an upswing, he said.





CredR care allows a user to book a two-wheeler servicing package from the comfort of their homes or offices, as per their bike make model and select from a range of convenient date and time slots to schedule the doorstep servicing.

Online bike maintenance services

It further said that the two-wheeler industry still lags when it comes to organised, online bike maintenance services despite a good growth.





Bike owners still prefer using roadside garages to get their vehicles serviced spending Rs 200-400 in one go, and exposing themselves to contamination, especially in the context of the coronavirus pandemic, the release added.





In another initiative, electric two-wheeler mobility platform eBikeGo has offered a monthly subscription for customers and businesses. The monthly payment starts from Rs 3,600. The subscription comes in the view of businesses gradually opening up as many restrictions have been lifted, and offices are opening up during Lockdown 4.0.





Presently, more than 300 scooters of eBikeGO are on the road under this subscription model. The scooters take three hours to fully charge and run for 70 km on one go and can take a load of up to 200 kg. The company also provides 24x7 roadside assistance.





(Disclaimer: Additional background information has been added to this PTI copy for context)